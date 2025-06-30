Robotaxi Showdown: Luke Lango Compares Tesla, Uber & Waymo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Thanks to easing tensions in the Middle East, the market ended last week with a strong performance. The S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ were up 3.4%, 3.8% and 4.5%, respectively.

The bottom line is that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran seems to be holding, and investors are breathing a sigh of relief.

Now, I want to quickly remind you that the stock market, as well as the InvestorPlace offices, will be closed on Friday, July 4 for the Fourth of July holiday. The markets will also be closing early on Thursday, July 3 for the holiday.

So, with the holiday-shortened week upon us, things look to be relatively quiet on Wall Street.

Now, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I’m joined by my friend and InvestorPlace colleague Luke Lango. We talk about Luke’s investment strategy, the “Robotaxi showdown” between Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Alphabet, Inc.’s (GOOG) Waymo, his stock picks for the space industry and much more.

Click the image below to watch now.

To see more of my videos, subscribe to my YouTube channel here. And if you want to learn more about Luke and his products, click here.

How AI Can Transform Your Portfolio

Luke and I both agree that AI is redefining how we live our lives. We’re seeing it be used to make discoveries that none of us thought were possible, like a brand-new antibiotic and even predicting extreme weather forecasts.

So, if it can do those things, why not trust it to help make better investing decisions?

That’s where TradeSmithGPT comes in.

TradeSmithGPT is an AI-powered tool developed by our corporate partner, TradeSmith, that can identify the ideal “profit window” for nearly 2,000 stocks. In other words, it can tell you exactly when a stock is most likely to surge.

Now, if you’re like me and need to see the numbers for yourself, TradeSmith did backtesting on TradeSmithGPT, and it uncovered these massive returns:

102% in seven days from RingCentral, Inc. ( RNG )

( ) 103% in two days from EPAM Systems, Inc. ( EPAM )

( ) 474% in 18 days from United Airlines, Inc. ( UAL )

( ) And 776% in 17 days from GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY).

TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan shared how it all works in a live demonstration, which you can check out here before it’s taken down tomorrow evening.

And if you sign up for access, you’ll get three new opportunities that TradeSmithGPT recently flagged as high upside trade set-ups, set to release tomorrow, July 1.

Go here now to learn more, before it’s too late.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

United Airlines, Inc. (UAL)

The post Robotaxi Showdown: Luke Lango Compares Tesla, Uber & Waymo appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.