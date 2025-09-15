Robotaxi Showdown: GOOGL, TSLA and AMZN Accelerate Driverless Race

The race to transform transportation is heating up, with big tech and auto giants accelerating their push into autonomous vehicles (AVs) and robotaxis. Once seen as a distant dream, the robotaxi industry is now becoming a reality in the United States.

Amazon’s AMZN Zoox, Tesla TSLA, and Alphabet’s GOOGL Waymo are emerging as the biggest names to watch. Each company has a different strategy, but they all share the same ambition— to shape the future of urban mobility and bring driverless rides into the mainstream.

Amazon’s Zoox Enters the Spotlight

Amazon’s Zoox made headlines last week as it officially began offering rides in Las Vegas. For now, the rides are free, limited to a few locations. These are expected to be expanded soon across the city. Eventually, passengers will pay for the service once regulators give the green light. This marks a significant milestone for Amazon, which bought Zoox in 2020 for $1.3 billion and has been quietly building toward this moment for five years.

What sets Zoox apart is its quirky vehicle design. While most players retrofit existing cars, Zoox built its robotaxi from the ground up. The boxy shape has even earned it the nickname “toaster on wheels.” The vehicle has no steering wheel and features a cabin where passengers sit face-to-face. It can drive forward and backward without turning around.

Following the launch in Las Vegas, the company plans to bring its service to San Francisco later this year and has Austin and Miami on its roadmap. Testing is already underway in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Seattle. With its fresh approach to design and strong backing from Amazon, Zoox is positioning itself as a challenger to companies like Waymo and Tesla.

Tesla’s Bold Push into Robotaxis

Tesla, long associated with autonomous driving ambitions, finally brought its robotaxi project to life this year. It launched its first robotaxi rides in Austin, TX, back in June. Initially, the service was small, restricted to a limited group of riders. But Tesla quickly expanded its fleet, routes, and rider base. The company has since added rides in the Bay Area and received approval in Nevada to start testing.

Having said that, Tesla’s robotaxi service is not fully driverless yet. Human supervisors, called “Safety Monitors,” still sit inside the cars. In Austin, they ride in the passenger seat for city drives and move to the driver’s seat for highway routes. This cautious approach reflects Tesla’s strategy to roll out its service step by step, while still showcasing progress to customers and regulators.

CEO Elon Musk has ambitious goals for the program. He has said Tesla’s robotaxi could reach half the U.S. population by the end of this year, though achieving that will require a rapid geographic expansion. The company has also tied Musk’s massive $1 trillion pay package to bold targets, including 10 million Full Self-Driving subscriptions and 1 million robotaxis in commercial use. Even so, Tesla’s brand and its massive fleet of vehicles are likely to give it an edge once the company can scale its autonomous platform.

Alphabet’s Waymo is the Frontrunner

Alphabet’s Waymo is the most established name in the robotaxi business. Backed by billions of dollars and partnerships with automakers and ride-hailing platforms, Waymo has quietly built a wide lead. The company already runs fully driverless Level 4 services in cities such as Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin and Atlanta. More recently, it expanded into Denver and Seattle. Waymo delivers around 250,000 paid rides every week, a scale far beyond its competitors.

In May, Waymo notified that it has completed over 10 million paid rides, a milestone that underscores its dominance. Expansion plans are also underway, with Miami and Washington, D.C., set to join its network next year. This wide coverage shows how much progress Waymo has made in turning its technology into a real, everyday service.

What sets Waymo apart is not just its technology but also its partnerships. Deals with Hyundai, Uber, and Zeekr give it more flexibility in how and where it can deploy. With Alphabet’s resources and long-term commitment, Waymo is pushing the boundaries in the autonomous ride-hailing game.

GOOGL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Road Ahead

The competition among Amazon, Tesla and Alphabet highlights how fast the robotaxi industry is evolving. Amazon’s Zoox is the fresh entrant with a futuristic design and ambitious plans. Tesla is racing to prove it can scale its vision of driverless cars while managing regulatory hurdles. Waymo, meanwhile, is already operating at a commercial scale, setting the benchmark for the rest. The journey is still in its early stages. Regulatory challenges and safety concerns remain. But what’s certain is that the robotaxi revolution is picking up speed.

