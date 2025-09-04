Robot Consulting To Invest 1 Bln Yen In Ethereum

(RTTNews) - Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (LAWR) Thursday announced that it intends to invest a portion of its available cash resources, which may include proceeds from its initial public offering, toward the investment in Ethereum (ETH).

This initiative forms part of the company's long-term strategy to integrate blockchain technology with its legal technology initiatives and to establish a reserve of digital assets.

The company anticipates commencing the investment during the fourth quarter of 2025 and the spring of 2026. The planned investment is expected to be in an amount up to approximately 1 billion yen.

The company has determined to utilize Ethereum, with its blockchain ecosystem and smart contract functionality, in various aspects of its business.

Amit Thakur, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Robot Consulting, commented, "We are pleased to announce this investment in Ethereum, which marks a significant step in aligning our blockchain strategy with our legal technology vision. By utilizing Ethereum, both as a technology platform and as part of our investment strategy, we believe we can enhance corporate value while advancing the development of accessible legal services through technology. Looking ahead, we expect to continue to invest in technologies that strengthen our business model and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.