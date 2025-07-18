Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Raising $15 Million

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. closed its initial public offering, raising $15 million for expansion and product development.

Quiver AI Summary

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd., a Japanese human resource solutions provider aiming to expand into legal technology and the metaverse, announced the completion of its initial public offering of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares at a price of $4 each, raising a total of $15 million before expenses. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "LAWR" on July 17, 2025. The proceeds from the offering will be used for recruiting, research and development, equipment investment, office expansion, and general corporate needs. The company also mentioned plans for its major product, "Labor Robot," and the development of "Robot Lawyer," an AI-powered legal service for the metaverse. The offering involved underwriting by D. Boral Capital LLC and Craft Capital Management LLC, with legal counsel from Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC and Winston & Strawn LLP.

Potential Positives

The company successfully closed its initial public offering (IPO) of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares, raising US$15 million in gross proceeds, indicating strong market interest and financial support for its business model.

The IPO allows Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. to fund expansion efforts including recruiting talent, enhancing product development, and investing in new technologies such as legal tech and metaverse applications.

This move marks the company's debut on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "LAWR," potentially increasing its visibility and credibility among investors and industry stakeholders.

The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis, ensuring the company receives the capital necessary for its growth initiatives without depending on conditional commitments from underwriters.

Potential Negatives

The company successfully closed its initial public offering (IPO) at a lower public offering price of $4 per ADS, which may indicate a lack of strong investor demand.

The net proceeds of $15 million from the IPO may not be sufficient to fully support the planned expansion into new product areas like legal technology and the metaverse, posing risks to strategic growth.

The forward-looking statements in the release highlight uncertainty and risks that could deter potential investors, as they emphasize that actual results may differ materially from expectations.

FAQ

What is Robot Consulting's IPO offering details?

Robot Consulting closed its IPO offering of 3,750,000 ADSs at $4 each, generating $15 million in gross proceeds.

When did Robot Consulting's ADSs start trading?

The ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 17, 2025, under the ticker symbol "LAWR."

How will the proceeds from the IPO be used?

The proceeds will support talent recruitment, R&D, equipment investment, and general working capital.

Who acted as underwriters for the IPO?

D. Boral Capital LLC was the representative underwriter, with Craft Capital Management LLC serving as co-underwriter.

What services does Robot Consulting provide?

Robot Consulting offers human resource solutions, assists with grant applications, and is developing legal tech and metaverse services.

Tokyo, Japan, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LAWR) (the “Company” or “Robot Consulting”), a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a public offering price of US$4 per ADS. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the Company. The ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 17, 2025 under the ticker symbol “LAWR.”





The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$15 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.





The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for: (i) recruiting talent and increasing the number of employees, (ii) investing in the research and development of the Company’s new and existing products, (iii) investing in equipment and facilities, including expanding the Company’s office to accommodate additional employees, and (iv) working capital and general corporate proposes.





The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the representative of the underwriters, with Craft Capital Management LLC acting as the co-underwriter (collectively, the “Underwriters”) for the Offering. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as U.S. securities counsel to the Company and Winston & Strawn LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Underwriters in connection with the Offering. Spirit Advisors LLC acted as the financial advisor to the Company.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.







About Robot Consulting Co., Ltd.







Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. is a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, “Labor Robot,” is a cloud-based human resource management system that helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders, and journalize accounting items. Robot Consulting also assists users with grant and subsidy applications and provides consulting and support services for digital transformation to small and medium-sized businesses. Robot Consulting also aims to create more software and services related to digital transformation, legal technology, and the metaverse. The Company is currently developing “Robot Lawyer,” which will enable users to pose metaverse-related legal questions on certain metaverse platforms through Robot Lawyer’s AI-powered chat interface, search legal precedents through an AI-driven search engine, and access lawyer matching services for further legal consultation. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://ir.robotconsulting.net



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



.







For more information, please contact:









Robot Consulting Co., Ltd.







Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@robotconsulting.net









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





