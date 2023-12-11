ROBO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the ROBO ETF (Symbol: ROBO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.32, changing hands as high as $53.57 per share. ROBO shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROBO's low point in its 52 week range is $45.22 per share, with $60.2929 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.48.

