Roblox's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $221,365 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $315,360.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $79.0 for Roblox during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Roblox stands at 1006.23, with a total volume reaching 1,126.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Roblox, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $79.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $15.6 $15.15 $15.6 $52.50 $68.6K 106 1 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.35 $4.3 $4.3 $65.00 $45.5K 1.7K 110 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $22.55 $21.85 $22.32 $45.00 $44.6K 144 20 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.9 $6.8 $6.8 $72.50 $43.5K 456 64 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $14.5 $14.3 $14.3 $79.00 $42.9K 1 30

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform with 80 million daily active users that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning $3.5 billion in bookings in 2023 through in-game purchases and advertising while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers than creating new games or franchises.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Roblox, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,865,542, the price of RBLX is down by -3.28%, reaching $63.93. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Roblox

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $69.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $82. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $72. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Neutral rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $70. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $76. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $46.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

