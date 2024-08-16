Roblox's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $581,680 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $514,720.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $50.0 for Roblox, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Roblox stands at 810.71, with a total volume reaching 2,392.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Roblox, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.0 $6.95 $7.0 $42.50 $525.0K 468 750 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.75 $5.55 $5.75 $45.00 $287.5K 2.6K 500 RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $2.57 $2.41 $2.5 $39.00 $73.0K 746 501 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.6 $2.59 $2.6 $42.50 $56.6K 613 228 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $20.7 $20.45 $20.45 $20.00 $44.9K 0 22

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

Present Market Standing of Roblox With a volume of 4,615,852, the price of RBLX is down -1.06% at $40.07. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Roblox

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $47.4.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $46. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $50. An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Neutral rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $42. An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $56. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Neutral rating on Roblox with a target price of $43.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Roblox options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

