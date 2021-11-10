Roblox's (NYSE:RBLX) Valuation appears more Reasonable when you consider the solid Cash Flows

By Richard Bowman

Shares of Roblox Corporation ( NYSE:RBLX ) closed 42% higher yesterday after the company announced its third quarter financial results. The feature that stood out for the market was better than expected bookings and positive guidance. The result was notable as some analysts feared the easing of Covid-19 restrictions would reduce engagement.

The fact that the company is also a leading metaverse play no doubt also added demand for the stock. With the current hype around metaverse stocks, it’s worth considering the sustainability of the current valuation.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Revenue up 102% YoY to $509.3 million.

Net loss $74.0 million increased from a $55.9 million loss a year ago .

Free cash flow up 7% YoY to $170.6 million.

Bookings up 28% YoY to $637.8 million

Average Daily Active Users up 31% YoY to 47.3 million.

Hours Engaged up 28% YoY to 11.2 billion.

Is Roblox still cheap?

Ahead of these results, Roblox was trading on a price to sales ratio of 31.6x, and this has risen to 47.5x with the price at $109. Either way, this is a high price to sales ratio, but needs some context.

With negative EPS, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for Roblox is meaningless. However, as the following graph illustrates, Roblox actually has strong cash flows relative to its net income.

NYSE:RBLX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2021

We can use the cash flows to compare the valuation to similar companies, by comparing the cash flow to the market capitalization. In the case of Roblox, this ratio was 61x at yesterday’s close and it’s about 108x at a price of $109.

We can also compare this ratio to that of other gaming and metaverse related stocks, with revenue growth for context.

Price/Free cash flow 12-month revenue growth Roblox 108x 101% Facebook/Meta 18x 42% Electronic Arts 27x 14% Activision Blizzard 18x 18% Nvidia 97x 68% NetEase 18x 21%

Our estimate of the intrinsic value for Roblox , based on analyst forecasts, was $93.8 yesterday. So the stock is now trading at a small premium to this estimate - though forecasts are likely to rise in the coming days.

What this means for you:

While the valuation may appear rich, it’s not that stretched when we compare Roblox’s price to free cash flow ratio to similar companies and take revenue growth into account. The current share price is alos close to our estimate of its fair value. But there are a few other points to consider:

Today’s price move probably has as much to do with positive sentiment surrounding the metaverse as the results. Going forward the share price may have a lot to do with ‘metaverse hype’, rather than business fundamentals.

The current valuation suggests growth rates will remain high, so if they do not the valuation may be at risk.

The strong cash flows don’t account for substantial stock-based compensation. The share count has also risen substantially in the last year. Shareholders should expect dilution in the future.

