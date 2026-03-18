Roblox's AI-Powered Discovery Improves: Can It Drive Deeper Engagement?

Roblox Corporation RBLX continues to strengthen its content discovery capabilities as it scales its platform, with artificial intelligence playing an increasingly central role in how users find and engage with experiences. Commentary from the company’s latestearnings callhighlights that ongoing enhancements to its recommendation systems are supporting more effective content distribution across the ecosystem.



Robolox is making steady progress in its discovery engine through AI-driven personalization. During fourth-quarter 2025, the company reported a double-digit increase in the number of unique experiences surfaced through its “Recommended For You” algorithm, reflecting improved matching between users and relevant content.



User engagement trends are evolving alongside these improvements. Roblox indicated that users engaged with more than 24 unique experiences per month on average in 2025, representing double-digit growth year over year. This suggests increasing interaction across a broader range of experiences on the platform.



Roblox is also enhancing transparency within its discovery systems. Management noted efforts to provide developers with greater visibility into the factors influencing how content is surfaced, enabling creators to understand platform dynamics and optimize their offerings accordingly.



Artificial intelligence is playing a broader role across Roblox’s ecosystem, extending beyond discovery into areas such as content creation, safety and real-time translation. These capabilities support the company’s efforts to scale its platform efficiently while improving both user and developer experiences. While these trends point to increased interaction across a broader range of experiences, they also suggest that improvements in discovery may be contributing to deeper engagement on the platform.

Peers Comparisons

Two publicly traded competitors to Roblox in the interactive gaming and content ecosystem space are Unity Software Inc. U and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO.

Unity Software operates as a leading development platform, providing game engines, monetization tools and in-game advertising solutions that help developers build, distribute and scale their content. The company’s growth is driven by its “Create” and “Grow” solutions, enabling developers to acquire users and optimize monetization. While Unity Software plays a critical role in powering content creation at scale, it does not directly control how end users discover content, limiting its influence over engagement patterns at the platform level.



Take-Two Interactive, on the other hand, is a major content-driven publisher, with engagement anchored in blockbuster franchises such as Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K. The company continues to benefit from strong live-service dynamics, with recurrent consumer spending rising 23% year over year and accounting for a substantial portion of total bookings. Continuous content updates and new in-game features help sustain user activity, though engagement remains largely concentrated around key titles.



While both Unity Software and Take-Two Interactive are well-established within their respective domains, Roblox differentiates itself through its integrated ecosystem that combines content creation, discovery and monetization. This unified approach allows Roblox to leverage AI-driven discovery tools to influence how users engage with a broader range of experiences, positioning it uniquely as personalization and content distribution become increasingly important.

RBLX’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Roblox shares have declined 29.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 20.6%.

RBLX Three-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, RBLX trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 4.34, well above the industry average of 2.11.

RBLX’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBLX’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. The loss estimates for 2026 have narrowed in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of RBLX Stock



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Roblox currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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