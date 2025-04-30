Roblox Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RBLX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 32 extraordinary options activities for Roblox. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 20 are puts, totaling $1,234,593, and 12 are calls, amounting to $1,521,618.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $85.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Roblox stands at 1222.0, with a total volume reaching 22,656.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Roblox, situated within the strike price corridor from $42.5 to $85.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $2.23 $2.15 $2.16 $70.00 $414.9K 3.3K 3.8K RBLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $1.41 $1.3 $1.36 $42.50 $408.0K 3.2K 3.0K RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/02/25 $1.94 $1.82 $1.88 $71.00 $376.0K 233 2.0K RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.8 $2.58 $2.58 $61.00 $139.5K 29 686 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $2.37 $2.09 $2.16 $70.00 $126.3K 3.3K 1.9K

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Roblox, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Roblox

With a trading volume of 4,022,909, the price of RBLX is down by -0.05%, reaching $66.36.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Roblox

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $73.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $70. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $83. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $70. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Roblox options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for RBLX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Upgrades Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RBLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.