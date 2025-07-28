Roblox Stock Soars 79% in 3 Months: Lock in Gains or Hold Tight?

Shares of Roblox Corporation RBLX have witnessed a 78.9% surge in the past three months compared with the industry and the S&P 500’s rallies of 27.1% and 15.2%, respectively.



On Friday, the stock closed at $118.82, only 7.2% below its 52-week high but 236.6% above its 52-week low.



In the past three months, other industry players like Electronic Arts Inc. EA, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI and Accel Entertainment, Inc. ACEL have witnessed gains of 3.9%, 33.5% and 14.9%, respectively.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Technical indicators imply RBLX's continued strong performance. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average, signaling robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in RBLX's financial health and prospects.

Decoding Potential Tailwinds Behind RBLX’s Rally

Roblox is benefiting from multiple strategic and operational initiatives that are driving growth across its user base and financial metrics. A major growth lever has been its international and demographic expansion.



The company reported double-digit user growth across key global markets, notably India (77%) and Japan (48%), along with strong engagement among users aged 13 and up. This demographic now represents 62% of daily active users (DAUs), pointing to a shift toward an older, more monetizable audience.



Engagement hours also rose substantially, with total user hours up 30% year over year, a key indicator of stickiness and platform depth.

Another factor aiding Roblox’s performance is its robust support for developers, who form the foundation of its ecosystem. The company has invested in creator monetization tools, including price optimization algorithms and regional pricing, resulting in a 39% year-over-year increase in developer payouts in first-quarter 2025. More than 100 developers earned above $1 million in the past year, and top creators averaged $6.7 million in earnings.



These tools not only encourage high-quality content production but also expand Roblox’s addressable genres, particularly in RPG, sports racing and battle games, which collectively saw a 69% year-over-year surge.



Artificial intelligence is further amplifying Roblox’s platform efficiency and innovation. The company leverages AI across trust and safety, content moderation, search and discovery, and development tools. AI-driven pricing and moderation have improved operational efficiency and user experience, while emerging capabilities like generative 3D and 4D tools aim to automate immersive content creation.

The above-mentioned advancements also accelerate developer productivity, reinforcing Roblox’s platform-as-a-service model for interactive content creation.



Finally, monetization is improving through diversified revenue streams. Roblox’s partnership with Google supports the rollout of scalable ad formats, while the company continues to drive direct payments via gift cards and differential pricing. The combination of growing high-margin revenues, disciplined cost management and strong free cash flow generation (which surged 123% year over year) has helped Roblox build a $4.5-billion cash position, bolstering its long-term financial health.

What May Hurt the Rally?

Roblox’s reliance on discretionary consumer spending introduces some vulnerability in a macroeconomic slowdown. Although management cited historical resilience during downturns and emphasized the platform’s low-cost entertainment value, a weakening consumer environment may temper booking growth. The fact that a large portion of users do not spend at all could cushion the blow, but the company’s growth ambitions, especially in monetization per user, may face temporary hurdles if economic conditions deteriorate.

RBLX’s Earnings & Sales Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 and 2026 sales is pegged at $5.59 billion and $6.71 billion, up 28% and 19.9% year over year, respectively. Meanwhile, other industry players like Electronic Arts' sales in fiscal 2026 are likely to gain 7.1%, whereas Monarch Casino & Resort and Accel Entertainment's sales in 2025 are likely to witness year-over-year growth of 4.5% and 8.5%, respectively.



The consensus estimate for RBLX’s 2025 and 2026 loss estimates has narrowed to $1.42 and $1.08, as shown in the chart.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RBLX Trades at a Premium

Roblox is currently valued at a premium compared with the industry on a forward 12-month P/S basis. RBLX’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio is 12.94, significantly higher than that of the industry. The company is trading at a premium compared with other industry players like Electronic Arts, Monarch Casino & Resort, and Accel Entertainment.

P/S(F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wrapping Up

Roblox has staged an impressive rally, underpinned by expanding international reach, a more engaged and monetizable user base, rising developer payouts, AI-led platform enhancements, and diversified monetization efforts. These factors reflect the company's evolving strength as both a social and creative platform. Its improving fundamentals and healthy cash position further validate the bullish sentiment.



However, after a steep run-up, the stock appears richly valued in the near term. While long-term prospects remain intact, investors already holding the stock may benefit from staying invested to ride out further gains driven by strong execution. Fresh buyers may want to wait for a more favorable entry point, as the stock may consolidate or face temporary pressure amid broader market volatility or shifts in consumer spending behavior.



RBLX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.