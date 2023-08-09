Roblox Stock (NASDAQ:RBLX): Single-Day Crash Makes It Attractive

Is Roblox (NASDAQ:RBLX) stock a no-go after its single-day crash? I'd actually say it's more attractive now, especially after taking a close look at Roblox's financial facts. While I expect it to be volatile in the short term, I am bullish on RBLX stock since the company's top and bottom-line results weren't all that bad.

Based in California, Roblox develops and commercializes video games, often with metaverse functionality. Therefore, if you're bullish on the Metaverse, holding RBLX stock is one way to get exposure to that niche market sector.

However, investors definitely weren't in the mood to buy Roblox stock on August 9. That's fine because, as the old saying goes, one person's trash is someone else's treasure. So, let's go treasure hunting and see if Roblox is a gem that stock traders are overlooking right now.

Roblox Stock Gets Slammed

I've seen some big share-price moves this earnings season, but it was particularly brutal when RBLX stock lost around 22% of its value after Roblox released its Q2-2023 earnings results. This leaves prospective investors with a billion-dollar question: is Roblox actually a failing company, or did the market just overreact?

As usual, I'm turning to the data for answers. In Q2 2023, Roblox generated $680.8 million in revenue, up 15% year-over-year. That sounds pretty good, wouldn't you agree? Sure, Wall Street's analysts had called for revenue of $784.9 million, but is that reasonable? If 15% annualized sales growth isn't enough to satisfy analysts and investors, then maybe they should temper their expectations.

Furthermore, Roblox recorded a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share, while analysts predicted that the company's earnings loss would be $0.44 per share. That's not a gigantic miss, but apparently, investors can't tolerate shortcomings of any magnitude anymore.

Hopefully, Roblox will become profitable at some point in the future. For now, though, investors should treat Roblox as a startup that's trying to grow along with the Metaverse, while RBLX stock ought to be viewed as a speculative asset that's susceptible to wild price swings.

Is the Market Ignoring Roblox's Positive Data?

The quarterly revenue and income figures will inevitably grab the headlines. At the same time, there are other essential stats to consider. Thus, Roblox CEO David Baszucki emphasized certain data points from 2023's second quarter, stating, "We continue to drive high rates of organic growth in [Daily Active Users], Hours, and Bookings."

Given the steep drop in RBLX stock, it appears that investors largely ignored Baszucki's point. Yet, it's a valid point since daily active users (DAUs), hours in which the users are engaged, and bookings are important operational metrics for Roblox.

Let's connect some hard data to Baszucki's confident quote. In Q2 of 2023, Roblox reported 65.5 million DAUs, up 25% year-over-year, 14 billion hours engaged, up 24% year-over-year, and $780.7 million in bookings, up 22% year-over-year. Furthermore, Baszucki observed, "This is our second consecutive quarter with year-over-year bookings growth in the low-20s."

With growth of more than 20% in these areas, Roblox clearly demonstrated improvement from an operational standpoint. Going forward, Roblox's challenge will be to convert its operational successes into top and bottom-line results that meet or exceed analysts' and investors' high expectations.

Is RBLX Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, RBLX comes in as a Moderate Buy based on 11 Buys, three Holds, and three Sell ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Roblox price target is $43.80, implying 48.7% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell RBLX stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Mike Hickey of Benchmark Co., with an average return of 14.38% per rating and a 56% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider RBLX Stock?

Not everybody should invest in Roblox since the share price is likely to wobble and move around a lot. If you can handle the volatility and are willing to maintain a small position size, however, then I invite you to conduct your due diligence on Roblox.

Besides, after the 22% discount, RBLX stock is worth considering because it could bounce back when investors calm down. Truly, Roblox's results weren't terrible, and the company can now more easily meet Wall Street's expectations, which will probably be less optimistic in the next earnings cycle.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.