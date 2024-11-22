Roblox Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (24 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 24 analysts have evaluated Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|10
|12
|2
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|7
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Roblox, revealing an average target of $56.83, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. Marking an increase of 15.98%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $49.00.
Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look
The standing of Roblox among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Andrew Marok
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|$60.00
|$60.00
|Jason Bazinet
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$63.00
|$53.00
|Benjamin Black
|Deutsche Bank
|Raises
|Buy
|$60.00
|$45.00
|Matthew Cost
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$65.00
|$38.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$58.00
|$54.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$50.00
|$40.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$65.00
|$54.00
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Neutral
|$55.00
|$45.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$62.00
|$56.00
|Aaron Lee
|Macquarie
|Raises
|Outperform
|$58.00
|$50.00
|Mike Hickey
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$60.00
|$44.00
|Cory Carpenter
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$62.00
|$51.00
|Jason Tilchen
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$60.00
|$50.00
|Clark Lampen
|BTIG
|Raises
|Buy
|$56.00
|$51.00
|Bernie McTernan
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$60.00
|$50.00
|Andrew Marok
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$60.00
|$51.00
|Nick McKay
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$49.00
|$49.00
|Nick McKay
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$49.00
|$49.00
|Cory Carpenter
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$51.00
|$50.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$54.00
|$46.00
|Nick McKay
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$49.00
|$49.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$54.00
|$48.00
|Jason Bazinet
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$53.00
|$46.00
|Clark Lampen
|BTIG
|Raises
|Buy
|$51.00
|$47.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roblox. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Roblox's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Roblox's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Roblox analyst ratings.
Discovering Roblox: A Closer Look
Roblox operates an online video game platform with 80 million daily active users that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning $3.5 billion in bookings in 2023 through in-game purchases and advertising while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers than creating new games or franchises.
Understanding the Numbers: Roblox's Finances
Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Roblox's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.84% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.
Net Margin: Roblox's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Roblox's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -153.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Debt Management: Roblox's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 9.26. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.
Analyst Ratings: Simplified
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.