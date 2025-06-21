Roblox Stock: Buy, Hold, Sell?

Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) stock has been unstoppable of late, up by 185% in the past 12 months. A series of strong financial results have caught investors' attention, causing many Roblox observers to change their view on the game developer's prospects.

But as the stock price has almost tripled, what is the right thing for investors to do now? Let's explore further.

Roblox has been firing on all cylinders

Roblox has been executing on a high level in recent quarters. Initially, it demonstrated the sustainability of its growth and business model by returning to its growth trajectory after a brief slowdown in 2022, following the reopening of the economy after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It then went on to deliver accelerating growth rates in the coming quarters, which has completely surprised investors.

It has grown its daily active users (DAU) for its gaming platform from 66.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 to 97.8 million in Q1 2025. Particularly, users above 13 years old grew at a much faster pace than those below 13 years old, suggesting that Roblox has been successfully expanding its reach. Understandably, quarterly hours engaged surged from 14.5 billion to 21.7 billion during that period.

Solid growth in the user base led to sustained improvements in revenue, with quarterly revenue increasing from $655 million in Q1 2023 to $1.035 billion in Q1 2025. It's also worth noting that quarterly free cash flow increased from $82 million to $427 million during that period.

Roblox has also made some strategic moves that could be game-changing in the long run, including its partnership with Google Ads and the introduction of its generative AI system, Cube 3D, which enables creators to generate 3D assets from simple text prompts in seconds. No wonder investors are excited!

But can Roblox continue its growth momentum?

Roblox might have been delivering some solid performance, but investors care more about the sustainability of its growth. For that to happen, Roblox must continue to expand its content, attract and retain an ever-growing user base, and diversify its monetization strategies.

To this end, the tech company is surfing a few tailwinds that could help sustain its growth ambition. First, it has been expanding its user base beyond its young cohort to include older users. It could do so by retaining its young users as they grow older, and also diversifying its content offerings to cater to the different needs of this cohort.

Additionally, Roblox is actively expanding beyond its core regions into fast-growing countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions, opening up significant market opportunities in countries such as Japan and India. It is localizing content, partnering with regional brands, and investing in cloud infrastructure to serve these markets better.

Moreover, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will help accelerate Roblox's growth strategy. For instance, AI can help content creators create high-quality content more efficiently and cost-effectively, which in turn helps grow Roblox's content offerings. AI can also help improve Roblox's operational effectiveness and efficiency, which could lead to improvements in areas such as cost control and safety monitoring.

Still, investors should be mindful that there are risks that could prevent the company from achieving its full potential. These risks include uncertainties surrounding the development of the metaverse -- areas such as technology, regulation, consumer habits, competition, and poor execution.

In short, there is a huge growth opportunity ahead, so it's up to the company to execute well to capture a share in this growing metaverse market.

Is the stock price attractive?

While it's now clearer that Roblox is not just another wannabe tech company but one with a proven operating model and prospects for growth, investors should not rush to buy its stock, at least not until they consider the company's valuation. As of the time of writing, Roblox has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 17.2. That's significantly higher than its larger peer Meta Platforms' P/S ratio of 10.7.

Roblox's premium valuation is not entirely unjustifiable. It's a smaller company, so it may have bigger growth prospects ahead. Still, Meta Platforms is well-established, highly profitable, and has huge ambitions to dominate in the metaverse industry.

What it means for investors

Roblox is a proven growth company that's well-positioned to sustain its growth in the coming years. While there are still uncertainties surrounding how the metaverse will unfold, Roblox is committed to continuing to execute in order to reach its long-term goal of 1 billion users. If it can continue to grow its ecosystem -- with more content and improved monetization -- it will have a good chance of succeeding.

The downside is that much of the optimism has already been priced into the stock, so buying it today is not a prudent move. Those who already own the stock can consider holding on to it to benefit from the growth prospects. But new investors must have a high conviction before paying up for Roblox's stock.

