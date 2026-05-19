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Roblox To Repurchase Up To $3 Bln Of Common Stock

May 19, 2026 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Roblox Corp. (RBLX) announced that its board has authorized the repurchase of up to $3 billion of the company's common stock with the intent to buy back up to $1 billion over the next twelve months.

The program is designed to partially offset dilution from employee equity grants while preserving flexibility to invest in future growth opportunities, the company said.

RBLX closed the regular trading session at $44.45, down $2.53 or 5.39%. However, in the overnight trading session, the stock rebounded to $45.65, gaining $1.20 or 2.70%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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