Roblox (RBLX) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Roblox (RBLX) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 48.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.07 billion, increasing 52.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 11.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Roblox metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Bookings' at $2.07 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.36 billion.

Analysts expect 'Daily Active Users (DAUs)' to come in at 141.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 85.30 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Hours Engaged' should arrive at 32.38 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18.70 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW' stands at 42.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 23.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC' will likely reach 44.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22.30 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada' will reach 23.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe' reaching 33.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21.10 million.

