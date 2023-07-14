Roblox (RBLX) Open Beta Set for Launch on Meta Quest VR Headsets

Roblox RBLX announced that it is coming to Meta Platform’s META Quest virtual reality (VR) Headset 2 and Pro, starting with an open beta , which will hit Quest’s App Lab in the coming weeks. It will work on the upcoming Quest 3 as well.



The gaming platform will offer a vast library of content for the Quest community to explore. The open beta is a good opportunity for the Roblox developer community to optimize their existing games for Quest and build new ones for VR while gathering input and feedback from the Quest community.



All existing Roblox experiences that use default scripts will automatically work on Meta’s VR devices, while any experience utilizing custom scripts will need to be updated with VR support.



Moreover, as Roblox is cross-platform, the Meta Quest community will be able to connect, play and hang out with friends across Xbox, iOS, Android and desktop.



Currently, RBLX boasts a daily user count of more than 66 million across various platforms, such as mobile devices (iOS and Android), desktops and Xbox. As one of the largest 3D immersive platforms, Roblox's availability on Meta Quest, a leading VR headset, will provide users aged 13 and older with a new way to experience the platform.



The partnership is good news for both Roblox and Meta. RBLX gets access to simple, pick-up-and-play VR, while Meta gets access to Roblox games, which will bring hundreds of new VR experiences to Quest users.

Roblox Corporation Price and Consensus

Roblox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Roblox Corporation Quote

Roblox Metaverse Creates a Mark Amid Rising Competition

With more than 15 million distinct experiences, the company aims to become a significant element in the metaverse landscape, which is expected to drive the company’s top-line growth in the near term.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is benefiting from user and developer growth and strength in daily user engagement levels on the platform. The company witnessed strong usage growth in the first quarter of 2023. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Improvements in booking and daily active users (DAUs) were also recorded as customers spent more time on its games. This trend is expected to continue in the second quarter of 2023.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter net booking is pegged at $783.72 million, indicating growth of 22.5% year over year. The consensus mark of DAUs is pegged at 66.5 million, suggesting a 27.4% rise year over year.



In a virtual world, independent of AR and VR technologies, the Roblox Metaverse is an early entrant in the Metaverse. It has all the basic features that the audience expects from the Metaverse, ranging from surreal virtual world experiences to a cryptocurrency-based economy.



Roblox metaverse is accessible on smartphones and other mobile devices without the need for VR headsets. Therefore, it is definitely easier to access and fun to play with. Top-grossing games which witnessed millions of visits include Blox Fruits, Shindo Life, Pet Simulator X, Sonic Speed Simulator, King Legacy, Gacha Online and Livetopia.



Celebrities and rappers like Lil Nas X and David Guetta have already conducted concerts for the Roblox Metaverse. To top it, RBLX already has its own digital currency, Robux, which has more than 50 million DAUs.



Events like concerts and ceremonies are the backbone of the economy of the Metaverse. The Roblox Metaverse aims to organize events, which are suitable for its user base and consist of children under 16 years of age in majority. These events can have different objectives, such as brand endorsements and fundraisers.



Other competitors are also heavily investing in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which will help build the metaverse as a commercial virtual reality independent of the real world. Meta recently launched its first high-end virtual reality headset, Meta Quest Pro, at the Meta Connect event.



Meta collaborated with NVIDIA NVDA to build an AI research supercomputer, helping META AI researchers to build different AI models crucial for creating the metaverse. NVIDIA is looking to turn its leading position in supplying the computing hardware for the metaverse into a set of software tools for creating and selling content within virtual worlds.



Microsoft MSFT is set to acquire Activision Blizzard in an all-cash deal for $68.7 billion to competitively enter into the world of gaming in the metaverse. Microsoft’s strategic plan to buy Activision will help MSFT to become the third-largest gaming company in the world and provide it with the expertise to claim its stake in the multimillion-dollar metaverse market.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.