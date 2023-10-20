Roblox (RBLX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Roblox (RBLX) ended the recent trading session at $31.75, demonstrating a +0.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.54%.

Shares of the online gaming platform have appreciated by 25.13% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Roblox in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 8, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.52, reflecting a 4% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $827.85 million, reflecting a 17.97% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.90 per share and a revenue of $3.43 billion, demonstrating changes of -22.58% and +19.3%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Roblox. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. Roblox is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

