Roblox Q4: Strong but Not Strong Enough

Here's our initial take on Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) fourth-quarter financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q4 2023 Q4 2024 Change vs. Expectations Revenue $749.9 million $988.2 million 32% Missed Earnings per share -$0.52 -$0.33 N/M Beat Bookings $1.127 billion $1.36 billion 21% Missed Daily active users (DAUs) 71.5 million 85.3 million 19% n/a

Roblox fails to live up to high hopes

Roblox's per-share loss was less than expected in the fourth quarter, but it missed expectations on revenue and bookings. Bookings, which is the better indicator of how much top-line growth the business is producing, increased by 21% year over year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

Looking deeper into the numbers, there was a lot to like. Operating cash flow and free cash flow increased by 29% and 54% year over year, respectively. And the platform now has 85.3 million daily active users, which is 19% more than a year ago. Average monthly unique payers (paying members) increased by the same percentage, and the average user spent 1% more than a year ago.

For 2025, Roblox expects bookings to come in between $5.2 billion and $5.3 billion and to produce a net loss of about $1.03 billion at the midpoint of its guidance. However, the business is expected to generate $800 million to $860 million in free cash flow.

On the negative side, Roblox said it expects growth in the first half of 2025 to exceed growth in the second half, meaning that momentum could slow down. Plus the first-quarter guidance for $1.138 billion in bookings is a little less than analysts had been looking for.

Investors might be concerned that Roblox's growth momentum is slowing down. The 21% year-over-year growth in bookings was strong, but not when compared to the 25% growth rate Roblox reported in the fourth quarter of last year. Growth rates in the daily active user base, as well as in average bookings per user, both declined as well.

Immediate Market Reaction

The initial market reaction was sharply negative. As of 8:25 a.m. EST, about 25 minutes after the earnings announcement, Roblox was down by more than 20% in volatile trading. The bookings miss and weaker-than-expected first-quarter guidance appear to be weighing on the stock.

However, there are two important things to mention. First, this reaction was before management's conference call, which was scheduled for later in the morning. Second, prior to the earnings announcement, Roblox was trading up by more than 30% so far in 2025 and had roughly doubled in six months, so it's fair to say that the market was pricing in an excellent earnings report.

What to Watch

Roblox's management attributed much of the disappointment to difficult growth comparisons with the fourth quarter of 2023, which included the PlayStation launch and a big Xbox product update as well as a large prepaid card purchase.

In its letter to shareholders, Roblox's management pointed out that it expects first-half growth to be stronger than second-half growth, as noted previously. However, management also said that it is "working diligently on several initiatives that we believe can accelerate bookings growth in the back half of 2025." If Roblox is successful, it could lead to an excellent 2025 for investors.

Helpful Resources

Should you invest $1,000 in Roblox right now?

Before you buy stock in Roblox, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roblox wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $765,024!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.