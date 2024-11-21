Roblox put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Roblox (RBLX) with 47,975 puts trading, or 6x expected. Most active are Feb-25 52.5 calls and 12/6 weekly 49 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 13,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.75, while ATM IV is up nearly 5 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RBLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.