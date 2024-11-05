News & Insights

Roblox price target raised to $63 from $53 at Citi

November 05, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Roblox (RBLX) to $63 from $53 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model post the Q3 report. Roblox reported bookings, average bookings per daily active users, and DAUs above consensus expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi rolled its valuation year from 2025 to 2026.

