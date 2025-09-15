Roblox Looks Like a Great Stock -- Or Does It?

Key Points Roblox has built an impressive platform with strong engagement and growth opportunities.

Persistent losses and a high valuation remain significant hurdles.

Whether a stock is considered a "great stock" depends on an investor's conviction in Roblox's long-term monetization and their risk appetite.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox ›

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is one of those companies that has all the ingredients for growth: cultural relevance, a massive user base, and a bold vision for the future of interactive entertainment. With over 110 million daily active users and an ecosystem that resembles a blend of YouTube, gaming, and social media, it's no wonder many investors see Roblox as a next-generation platform stock.

But as with many high-growth stories, the reality is more complex than the headlines suggest. Roblox may look like a great stock on the surface, but investors should take a closer look before jumping in.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Roblox has plenty of good things going for it

Roblox has achieved a level of scale that most platforms can only dream of. Around 112 million people log in daily, and in the last quarter, these users spent 27 billion hours exploring games, social spaces, and experiences built by independent developers. That level of engagement is hard to replicate.

Its platform model is particularly attractive. Instead of producing its own games, Roblox provides the tools for creators to build and monetize their own content, taking a share of the virtual economy through its in-game currency, Robux. This dynamic creates strong network effects: The more developers build, the more players join, which in turn attracts more creators to build even more games.

The company is also pushing into new growth areas. It's aging up its audience to attract older demographics, expanding internationally, and building new monetization streams such as immersive advertising and virtual commerce. These initiatives could eventually transform Roblox into more than just a gaming company -- potentially a hub for social interaction and digital commerce in the metaverse.

But there are real challenges ahead

Behind the growth story, however, lies a set of risks that are easy to overlook.

First, profitability remains out of reach. Roblox continues to generate significant losses, driven by heavy infrastructure costs, developer payouts, and ongoing investment in safety, artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and international expansion. The business model is designed for growth rather than efficiency, which makes it hard to determine when operating leverage will emerge.

Second, the valuation is steep. Roblox trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of about 21, about seven times higher than the S&P 500. At this valuation, investors are paying for near-perfect execution. Any stumble in user growth, monetization, or cost discipline could trigger a sharp compression in the company's valuation.

Finally, execution risk is real. While average bookings per user DAU have ticked higher recently, this metric showed signs of weakness not that long ago. International users monetize at much lower rates than those in North America, and immersive ads are still largely unproven. In short, the platform is massive, but monetization is still a work in progress.

Looking at Roblox through the lens of an investor

So, is Roblox a great stock? The answer depends on your time horizon and risk appetite. Bulls argue that Roblox has all the hallmarks of a platform that could dominate a new era of interactive content with enormous monetization potential as it scales. Bears point to the company's persistent losses, inconsistent user economics, and sky-high valuation as reasons for caution.

The truth likely lies somewhere in between. Roblox may be an innovative and culturally relevant gaming platform, but that doesn't automatically make it a great stock. For a company to be a great stock, it must have all of the above characteristics and be available at a reasonable valuation.

What does it mean for investors?

On the surface, the Roblox growth story almost seems too tempting to pass up, but its financials haven't caught up to the narrative. Until Roblox demonstrates clear progress toward profitability, its premium valuation leaves little room for error.

For growth investors who believe in the metaverse and the power of its platform, Roblox may still be worth the risk -- just be prepared for plenty of volatility ahead as the stock flirts with new all-time highs. For the rest, it may be best to stay on the sidelines for now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Roblox right now?

Before you buy stock in Roblox, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roblox wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $640,916!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,012!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.