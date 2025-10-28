Roblox Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Roblox Corporation RBLX is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9%.



RBLX has an impressive record of beating earnings expectations. Its earnings have surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 15.9%.

RBLX’s Q3 Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Roblox’s third-quarter 2025 loss per share is pegged at 54 cents. In the prior year quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 37 cents. The consensus mark for loss per share has widened over the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, indicating a 50.7% rise from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Factors to Influence RBLX’s Q3 Performance

Roblox’s third-quarter 2025 top line is likely to have been supported by continued strength in user engagement and momentum from viral content. In second-quarter 2025, the platform saw record DAUs and hours engaged, especially in Asia-Pacific markets, where growth was particularly strong in Japan, India and Indonesia. The trend is likely to have continued in third-quarter 2025.



Viral hits like Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot, which gained traction earlier this year, might have continued to attract both new and older users, while the discovery engine ensured that these audiences also explored other games, broadening overall ecosystem spending.



Additionally, monetization drivers established in second-quarter 2025 are likely to have been carried into the third quarter. Expansion into new genres such as RPGs and sports, partnerships with brands like FIFA and Netflix, and ad monetization initiatives such as Rewarded Video with Google have also strengthened revenue potential. These factors together positioned the company to maintain robust top-line growth into the third quarter, even if management signaled more conservative assumptions about viral hit momentum normalizing over time.



On the bottom line, however, third-quarter results are likely to be constrained by elevated expenses tied to infrastructure scaling and higher developer payouts. Roblox’s need to accommodate record concurrent players through both owned servers and cloud partnerships added to costs. At the same time, DevEx reached new highs, reflecting the company’s commitment to funnel more earnings to creators — a move that supports long-term ecosystem health but pressures near-term margins.



Ongoing investments in AI tools, safety features and global infrastructure are likely to have weighed on profitability. As a result, while revenue trends are likely to have stayed strong, margins might have remained under pressure in third-quarter 2025.

Roblox Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Roblox Corporation price-eps-surprise | Roblox Corporation Quote

Q3 Earnings Whispers for RBLX

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Roblox this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here.



RBLX’s Earnings ESP: Roblox has an Earnings ESP of +11.23%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



RBLX’s Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

