Roblox Falls 11% On March Performance

(RTTNews) - Roblox Corp. (RBLX) shares are sliding more than 11 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported around two percent reduction in average booking per daily active users, between $3.73 and $3.85. The company said foreign currency fluctuations weighed on the March performance and the change in year-over-year March 2023 average bookings per daily active user would have been down 1 percent.

Currently, shares are at $40.42, down 11.55 percent from the previous close of $45.70 on a volume of 9,196,599.

