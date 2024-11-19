Roblox adds parental controls, other safety updates

Roblox (RBLX) on Monday introduced significant updates to the built-in protections for our youngest users and easy-to-use tools to give parents and caregivers more control and clarity. The company said it is adjusting its built-in limits around how children under age 13 can communicate. Parents can now access parental controls from their own devices rather than from their child’s device and monitor their child’s screen time, Roblox said in a statement. These changes were developed and implemented after multiple rounds of internal research, including interviews, usability studies, and international surveys with parents and kids, and consultation with experts from child safety and media literacy organizations. “While there is no ‘perfect’ when it comes to online safety, our overall approach is systematic and thoughtful. We regularly update our policies and systems to help keep children safe on Roblox-regardless of whether parents elect to use our parental controls. Our goal is to make Roblox the safest and most civil online platform possible because it is the right thing for children, their parents and caregivers, our investors, and our company.”

