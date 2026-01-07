Markets
Roblox Adds Facial Age Checks To Ensure Age-Based Communication

(RTTNews) - Roblox (RBLX) said users in the U.S. will be now required to complete an age check to chat with others. Over the next week, this requirement will roll out to all regions where chat is available. The company said, with this change, Roblox becomes the first large online gaming platform to require age checks for users of all ages to access chat. Age checks are completed through the Roblox app using the device's camera. Users age 13 and up can choose to verify age through ID verification. Once users complete an age check, they are assigned to one of six age groups. By default, users in each age group can chat with users in the groups directly above and below theirs. The company noted that chat is turned off by default for children under age 9, unless a parent provides consent after an age check.

Matt Kaufman, Chief Safety Officer at Roblox, said: "By building proactive, age-based barriers, we can empower users to create and connect in ways that are both safe and appropriate."

