Robinhood's New Share Repurchase Plan: A Sustainable Catalyst?

Robinhood Markets HOOD has announced a fresh $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization (to be completed over the next three years). This underscores management’s confidence in the company’s financial position and long-term growth prospects. The move comes as the company continues to expand its footprint beyond commission-free stock trading into retirement products, credit offerings and broader wealth management services.



HOOD initially launched a $1 billion share repurchase program in May 2024, which was later expanded by another $500 million in April 2025. As of March 20, 2026, the company had repurchased more than 25 million shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of approximately $45 per share, for a total of more than $1.1 billion.



The announcement comes on the heels of a blockbuster 2025, with Robinhood posting record annual revenues of $4.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 billion and cash and cash equivalents of $4.3 billion. Further, management has emphasized that the company remains well capitalized to pursue additional acquisitions, following the successful integration of Bitstamp and TradePMR in 2025 and impending expansion in Indonesia and Canada via buyouts.



Robinhood’s share repurchase authorization is a positive signal for shareholders, highlighting the company’s balance sheet strength and its ability to return capital while still investing in strategic growth initiatives. Nonetheless, the durability of this catalyst will depend on the company’s performance across key growth drivers, including net interest revenues, subscription growth and broader product diversification.



If HOOD is able to back its capital return strategy with steady execution, the share repurchase plan will likely prove to be a meaningful long-term tailwind.

Where Do HOOD’s Peers Stand in Terms of Capital Return?

The two closest peers of Robinhood are Charles Schwab SCHW and Interactive Brokers Group IBKR.



Schwab is actively returning capital to shareholders. In January 2026, it announced a 19% hike in the quarterly dividend to 32 cents per share. In the past five years, the company has raised dividend payouts five times. Schwab announced a new repurchase plan worth $20 billion in July 2025. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $14.6 billion worth of authorization remained available for repurchase.



While Interactive Brokers has been consistent with its dividend payment for a long time, it has been increasing its quarterly dividends for the last two years. In April 2025, it announced a 28% hike in dividend, which followed a whopping 150% surge in 2024. Additionally, Interactive Brokers had a four-for-one forward split of its common stock in June 2025 to make shares more accessible to investors.

HOOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

Robinhood’s shares have tumbled 38.9% this year compared with the industry’s decline of 9.7%.



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HOOD’s shares are currently trading at a massive premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 7.37X compared with the industry average of 2.93X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.7% and 20.9%, respectively. In the past month, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised lower to $2.31 and $2.79 per share, respectively.



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HOOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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