Robinhood, Webull & Others Poised to Gain From SEC Move on Day Trading

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) approval of FINRA’s plan to eliminate the “pattern day trader” designation marks a meaningful win for retail-focused brokerages and trading platforms. The proposal would replace the long-standing $25,000 minimum equity requirement for pattern day traders with an intraday margin framework, removing one of the biggest barriers that has limited active trading among smaller investors for roughly a quarter-century.



For brokerages such as Robinhood Markets HOOD, Webull Corporation BULL, eToro Group ETOR, Charles Schwab SCHW, Interactive Brokers and even crypto-native platforms like Coinbase Global COIN, the change is expected to broaden customer engagement, increase trading frequency and improve monetization across equities, options and related products. Hence, shares of HOOD, BULL, ETOR, SCHW, COIN and Interactive Brokers rallied during yesterday’s trading.



The old rule effectively sidelined many smaller accounts from frequent trading in margin accounts, despite the rise of zero-commission trading, mobile investing and more sophisticated retail tools. FINRA noted that the new framework is intended to modernize the rules, facilitate innovation and reduce unnecessary burdens, while still addressing intraday risk through updated margin standards.



The biggest beneficiaries are likely to be platforms with strong exposure to self-directed, high-frequency retail activity. Robinhood and Webull stand out, but larger incumbents, including Schwab and Interactive Brokers, are likely to also see heavier use of active-trader features and margin products. For eToro and Coinbase, the decision may reinforce a broader industry trend toward lower friction, more accessible trading and higher lifetime customer value.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Webull Corporation (BULL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

eToro Group Ltd. (ETOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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