Robinhood vs. Coinbase: Which Trading Platform Stock Will Dominate 2026?

Key Points

Robinhood had more than 12 billion event contracts traded in 2025 through its Prediction Markets unit.

Coinbase is expanding with broader offerings outside of crypto through traditional investing and trading.

Each company is also adding or has plans to add tokenized assets to their platforms.

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Fintech trading platforms are in a battle of convenience.

The more someone can control their financial life on one app, the more likely they are to use and stick with that platform.

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Two companies in that arena are Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN).

Robinhood offers a broader investing experience, while Coinbase started as a cryptocurrency exchange, but both are expanding their offerings to become destinations for managing your financial life.

For today, we'll look at what each company is doing to shape the future of finance, as well as some factors to consider before making any potential investment decision.

Beyond free investing

Once known for just commission-free trading, Robinhood has expanded its offerings over the years to include a credit card, retirement accounts, a monthly paid membership with premium tools and perks, and much more.

The introduction of cryptocurrency trading also boosted revenue for the company, as it reported $358 million in crypto revenue in Q4 2024. That revenue, however, has fluctuated wildly each quarter during the past year.

That leads to the need for Robinhood to figure out how to generate more reliable revenue from its other segments.

That can happen through Robinhood expanding its Prediction Markets segment, where customers traded more than 12 billion event contracts in 2025. In its Q4 2025 earnings presentation, Robinhood didn't break out the exact revenue totals for its Prediction Markets, which, as a segment, is included in its "Other" category. Looking at the numbers, we can still see that revenue from the Prediction Markets likely led to Other category revenue growing 374% in Q4 2025 from the prior year to $147 million.

Robinhood listed Prediction Markets as one of its top three priorities to be the top platform for active traders in 2026 and beyond.

Some other areas it can capitalize on include its Robinhood Gold Subscription service, which provides the company with recurring income. It can also attract more customers to stick around with its Retirement IRA product.

Moving beyond Crypto

As a cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase's success is even more tied to whether crypto is in a bull or bear market.

That can make its profitability highly cyclical.

For instance, in Q2 2025, Coinbase reported $1.4 billion in net income. Just two quarters later, in Q4 2025, it reported a net loss of $668 million. The company still reported $1.2 billion in net income for fiscal 2025, but that was a huge drop off from the $2.5 billion it reported the previous year.

To be less reliant on the vagaries of the cryptocurrency market, Coinbase is expanding its offerings.

It now offers 24/5 stock and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trading for all U.S. users, enabling 24-hour trading, five days a week.

Like Robinhood, Coinbase also offer prediction markets. In December 2025, it started rolling out access for U.S. customers to trade on the outcomes of events, like sports and economics.

Also like Robinhood, it's entering the tokenized asset segment, or converting assets like stocks and bond into tokens tradeable on a blockchain, but it has an early edge over Robinhood with its technological infrastructure already geared toward crypto.

Determining the winner

There's significant potential upside for each company if they can shape the future of fintech trading platforms.

There are also significant risks, making these stocks more suited for aggressive investors.

Robinhood has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.6, while Coinbase's forward P/E is 57.5. That means neither stock is considered cheap, but between the two, Coinbase has less room for error given Wall Street's lofty earnings expectations.

Coinbase is also more closely tied to how cryptocurrencies perform, so until it's able to shift its image from just a cryptocurrency exchange, it can carry greater investment risk.

To determine a winner between the two, Robinhood may have an early lead as one of the closest to becoming a one-stop financial app, as it cast a big net with trading and investing, and then branched out its offerings further.

Coinbase started with a more narrow approach and is now going broader. It still has time to gain ground, and for those who are more believers in a future filled with digital assets and tokenization, they may gravitate more toward Coinbase. It already has the infrastructure in place to support that shift, while other companies will have to play catch-up.

With investing in either company, you'll still need to be prepared for plenty of volatility.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.