Robinhood To Allow Employees To Work From Home On Permanent Basis

(RTTNews) - Stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has announced that it will allow majority of its 3,400 employees to work from home on a permanent basis as Covid-19 cases continue to surge.

"In the last two years, we've seen how flexibility and trust allows teams to do their best work, attract top talent, and create a workplace that's more inclusive and equitable. Our teams have done amazing work and built a strong workplace community during these uncertain and challenging times, and we're excited to continue to offer them the flexibility they've asked for by staying primarily remote," the company said in a blog post.

Robinhood Markets is headquartered in Melo Park, California. As of 2021, Robinhood has 31 million users and 1.6 million people on a waitlist for its cryptocurrency wallet. The company became public in 2021.

"With our primarily remote approach, we provide employees with the flexibility they need to work where they are most comfortable and productive whenever we can. For a large segment of our employees, there will be no location or regular in-office requirement, and teams will come together in-person occasionally for key experiences and moments that drive connection and innovation," the blog added.

Meanwhile, the company said that some teams will need to live within a commutable distance to an office location due to regulatory and business reasons, while some employees will be required to come into the office. The company also added that all employees will have access to office, but need to adhere to safety protocols.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.