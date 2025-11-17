Robinhood Reports Y/Y Rise in October Equity, Options & Crypto DARTs

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD has released the monthly operating data for October 2025. It reported a rise in equity, options and crypto Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from the year-ago period.

HOOD’s October Performance Breakdown

Equity DARTs in October were 3.1 million, which increased 55% from October 2024 and 3.3% from September 2025. Options DARTs rose 55.6% year over year and 7.7% sequentially to 1.4 million. Crypto DARTs surged 200% from the prior-year quarter to 0.6 million and rose 20% from the previous month. Crypto DARTs excluded Bitstamp institutional activity.



HOOD’s total platform assets in October were $342.6 billion, jumping 114.5% year over year and up 3% from the last month.



Net deposits (excluding TradePMR) were $5.6 billion, up 7.7% year over year but down 39.1% sequentially. Funded customers totaled 27.1 million in October 2025. The metric increased 11.1% on a year-over-year basis and rose 1.1% from September 2025.



Robinhood’s equity notional trading volumes were 320.1 billion in October, up 153.2% year over year and up 34% sequentially. Crypto notional trading volumes were $13.9 billion, up 148.2% from the prior-year month and 49.5% from September 2025. Option contracts traded increased 68.8% year over year to 266.7 million and increased 21.9% from the prior month.



At the end of October, margin balances were $16.5 billion, which surged 166.1% year over year and 18.7% sequentially. HOOD recorded total cash sweep balances of $34.2 billion, up 34.1% from October 2024 but down 3.4% from the September 2025 level. Total securities lending revenues of $60 million increased 215.8% from the year-ago month and rose 1.7% from the last month.

Robinhood’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood have soared 250% in the past year, significantly outperforming the industry’s 23.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, HOOD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Performance of HOOD’s Peers

Charles Schwab SCHW released its monthly activity report for October 2025. The company’s total client assets were $11.83 trillion, up 20.1% from October 2024 and 2% sequentially. This was driven by the volatile markets during the month.



SCHW’s client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $5.91 trillion, growing 19% from the year-ago period and 1.8% from the prior month.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for October 2025. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. The company reported a rise in client DARTs from a year ago.



IBKR’s total client DARTs in October were 4,472,000, representing a 58.4% increase from October 2024 and a 15.7% rise from September 2025.

