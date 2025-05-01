Robinhood Q1 Earnings Top on Trading Surge & Higher NIR, Stock Up

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD rose 1.6% in after-market hours on better-than-expected quarterly results. Its first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of 37 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. Moreover, the figure compared favorably with earnings of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited substantially from higher equity trading amid heightened volatility, higher net interest revenues (NIR) and a jump in Gold subscribers. Also, the company witnessed improvement in Monthly Active Users (MAU). However, a rise in expenses acted as a headwind.



Net income (GAAP) was $336 million, up significantly from $157 million in the year-ago quarter.

HOOD’s Revenues Rise, Expenses Increase

Quarterly total net revenues jumped 50% year over year to $927 million. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $922.68 million.



During the quarter, average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 39% year over year to $145.

Transaction-based revenues were $583 million, up 77.2% from the prior-year quarter. This was primarily driven by an improvement in options, equities and cryptocurrencies revenues.



NIR grew 14.2% to $290 million. The rise was mainly attributable to higher interest-earning assets balance and securities lending activity, partially offset by lower short-term interest rates.



Other revenues increased 54.3% to $54 million, primarily due to a rise in Gold subscription revenues. During the reported quarter, its Gold subscribers increased 90% year over year to 3.2 million.



Total operating expenses were $557 million, up 21.1%. The rise was primarily due to a rise in all the components. Adjusted operating expenses increased 15.6% to $460 million.



During the reported quarter, adjusted EBITDA jumped to $470 million from $247 million in the year-ago period.

Robinhood’s Other Business Activities

As of March 31, 2025, total AUC jumped 70% year over year to $221 billion. The rise was driven by continued net deposits and TradePMR acquisition.



Equity Notional Trading Volumes increased 84% in the quarter to $413 billion. Likewise, Options Contracts Traded rose 46% to 500 million, while Crypto Notional Trading Volumes increased 28% to $46 billion.



Further, the company reported MAU of 14.4 million, up 5.1% year over year.

Robinhood’s Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased nearly 7.2 million shares for $322 million.

Further, the company increased its existing authorization by $500 million to $1.5 billion. As of April 30, 2025, approximately $833 million worth of shares remained available for repurchase.

HOOD’s Updated Outlook for 2025

Robinhood anticipates combined adjusted operating expenses and share-based compensation (SBC) for 2025 to be in the range of $2.085-$2.185 billion, including TradePMR-related costs.

Our View on Robinhood

Robinhood’s expansion efforts, product diversification and relatively higher interest rates alongside a solid balance sheet will aid its financials. However, higher SBC expenses and excessive regulatory risks are woes.

Performance of HOOD’s Peers

Charles Schwab’s SCHW first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00. The bottom line surged 41% year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



SCHW’s results benefited from the solid performance of the asset management business, which drove revenues. Higher net interest revenues and solid brokerage account numbers were other positives. However, an increase in expenses acted as a headwind.



Interactive Brokers Group’s IBKR first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92. However, the bottom line indicates a rise of 14.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were adversely impacted by higher expenses. On the other hand, an increase in revenues and growth in customer accounts and a rise in daily average revenue trades acted as tailwinds for IBKR.

