Robinhood Markets Unusual Options Activity For April 08

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $147,609 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $463,765.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $45.0 for Robinhood Markets over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $0.73 $0.63 $0.7 $43.00 $140.0K 2.5K 20 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.0 $4.85 $4.85 $40.00 $96.9K 13.0K 1 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $2.05 $1.96 $2.04 $37.00 $78.7K 671 361 HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $2.02 $1.9 $1.95 $38.00 $78.0K 2.7K 71 HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.15 $8.05 $8.05 $35.00 $40.2K 9.3K 57

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 9,222,930, the price of HOOD is up by 4.26%, reaching $36.92.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $62.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $77. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $62. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $60. * An analyst from Compass Point has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $61. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $50.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for HOOD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

