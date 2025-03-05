Robinhood Markets Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $425,091 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $326,279.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $65.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $22.15 $20.95 $20.95 $65.00 $161.3K 379 77 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.9 $11.8 $11.9 $47.00 $117.8K 5.3K 130 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $0.9 $0.85 $0.9 $43.00 $100.0K 4.9K 1.2K HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $44.00 $84.5K 278 560 HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $3.7 $3.45 $3.55 $55.00 $71.7K 9.5K 501

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Present Market Standing of Robinhood Markets With a trading volume of 22,954,186, the price of HOOD is up by 2.94%, reaching $47.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $66.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $77. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Market Perform rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $76. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

