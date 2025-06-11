Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports Monthly Operating Data for May 2025

Robinhood reports May 2025 operating data, showing growth in funded customers, platform assets, and trading volumes year-over-year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. reported key operating metrics for May 2025, noting that its funded customer base reached 25.9 million, an increase of about 5,000 from April and a growth of 1.8 million year-over-year. Total platform assets rose to $255 billion, reflecting a 10% month-over-month increase and an impressive 89% growth compared to May 2024. The company recorded net deposits of $3.5 billion and significant trading volumes, including $180.5 billion in equity trading and $11.7 billion in crypto, showing strong year-over-year growth rates. Additionally, margin balances and securities lending revenue also demonstrated substantial increases. Notably, these results do not include the recent acquisition of Bitstamp, which closed shortly after the reporting period.

Funded Customers increased to 25.9 million, representing a 1.8 million year-over-year growth.

Total Platform Assets reached $255 billion, reflecting a significant 89% year-over-year increase.

Equity Notional Trading Volumes rose to $180.5 billion, up 108% year-over-year, demonstrating robust trading activity.

Total Securities Lending Revenue increased by 43% year-over-year, reaching $33 million in May 2025.

May results highlighted a decline in Net Deposits compared to April 2025, dropping from $6.8 billion to $3.5 billion.

The press release includes a significant disclaimer indicating that the results are unaudited and subject to change, which may raise concerns about the accuracy of reported metrics.

The impact of the Bitstamp acquisition, which closed after the reporting period, suggests that the company may not fully capitalize on additional customer growth and revenue potential until future reports.

What were Robinhood's funded customer statistics for May 2025?

In May 2025, Robinhood reported 25.9 million funded customers, a growth of about 5 thousand from April 2025.

How did Robinhood's total platform assets change in May 2025?

Total platform assets increased by 10% to $255 billion in May 2025, representing an 89% year-over-year growth.

What was the net deposits figure for Robinhood in May 2025?

Robinhood's net deposits in May 2025 were $3.5 billion, marking an 18% annualized growth rate from April 2025.

How much did trading volumes increase for Robinhood in May 2025?

Robinhood's equity notional trading volumes rose by 14% to $180.5 billion in May 2025, with significant year-over-year growth.

What was the revenue from securities lending in May 2025?

Robinhood generated $33 million in securities lending revenue in May 2025, up 32% from April 2025 and up 43% year-over-year.

$HOOD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 10 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to $120,000 on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29.

on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

$HOOD Insider Trading Activity

$HOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 2,510,028 shares for an estimated $131,252,245 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $86,226,175 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 575,000 shares for an estimated $24,792,175 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 276,781 shares for an estimated $16,695,915 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $15,453,457 .

. MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,845 shares for an estimated $4,424,290 .

. JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 41,052 shares for an estimated $1,915,096.

$HOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 560 institutional investors add shares of $HOOD stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HOOD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOOD in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$HOOD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOOD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HOOD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Cyprys from Summit Redstone Partners set a target price of $90.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $61.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $69.0 on 03/06/2025

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for May 2025.







Funded Customers at the end of May were 25.9 million (up about 5 thousand from April 2025, up 1.8 million year-over-year). In May, Funded Customers grew by approximately 5 thousand after the impact of required escheatment of approximately 100 thousand low-balance accounts.











Total Platform Assets at the end of May were $255 billion (up 10% from April 2025, up 89% year-over-year). Net Deposits were $3.5 billion in May, or a 18% annualized growth rate relative to April 2025 Total Platform Assets. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $59.1 billion, or an annual growth rate of 44% relative to May 2024 Total Platform Assets.











Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $180.5 billion (up 14% from April 2025, up 108% year-over-year). Options Contracts Traded were 179.8 million (up 7% from April 2025, up 36% year-over-year). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $11.7 billion (up 36% from April 2025, up 65% year-over-year).











Margin balances at the end of May were $9.0 billion (up 7% from the end of April 2025, up 100% year-over-year).











Total Cash Sweep balances at the end of May were $30.8 billion (up 7% from the end of April 2025, up 52% year-over-year).











Total Securities Lending Revenue in May was $33 million (up 32% from April 2025, up 43% year-over-year).











May 2025 results do not include the benefit of the Bitstamp acquisition which closed on June 2, 2025, including its approximately 500 thousand funded customers.























(M - in millions, B - in billions)

































Funded Customers





25.9





25.9







-







24.1







+7%









































Total Platform Assets





$255.3





$232.3







+10%







$135.0







+89%











$3.5





$6.8







NM







$3.6







NM









































Trading Days (Equities and Options)





21





21







-







22







(5





%)













Equity ($B)





$180.5





$157.8







+14%







$86.8







+108%











Options Contracts (M)





179.8





167.5







+7%







131.9







+36%











Crypto ($B)





$11.7





$8.6







+36%







$7.1







+65%









































Equity





2.3





2.3







-







2.0







+15%











Options





1.2





1.2







-







0.8







+50%











Crypto





0.5





0.5







-







0.3







+67%









































Margin Book





$9.0





$8.4







+7%







$4.5







+100%













$30.8





$28.9







+7%







$20.3







+52%











Gold Cash Sweep





$28.8





$26.9







+7%







$19.6







+47%











Non-Gold Cash Sweep





$2.0





$2.0







-







$0.7







186





%







































$33





$25







+32%







$23







+43%















Note: Does not reflect the acquisition of Bitstamp, which closed on June 2, 2025.





1. Net Deposits do not include results from TradePMR.





For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics release, which is available on





investors.robinhood.com





.





The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood’s estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood’s quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.







About Robinhood







Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood lets you trade stocks, options, futures (which includes options on futures, swaps, and event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, and earn with Robinhood Gold. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com.





Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at





investors.robinhood.com/overview





) and its Newsroom (accessible at





newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com





), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.





“Robinhood” and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.







