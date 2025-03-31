Robinhood to Launch Wealth Management & Private Banking Services

Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD is transforming its business model by launching an integrated suite of financial services intended to attract retail investors looking for private banking and wealth management solutions. This was reported first by Reuters.

Details of Robinhood’s Planned Launch

On the private banking side, Robinhood is planning a launch rate of 4% yield (APY) for savings accounts. The company will also launch a private banking product for its “Gold” subscribers later this year, with real estate planning and tax advice.

The new offerings will initially target Robinhood Gold subscribers on early access requests, with plans to extend access to all clients. A unique feature includes on-demand cash delivery, allowing customers to receive cash directly at their doorsteps, subject to geographic limitations. Clients will also be able to order checkbooks, pay bills and send international money transfers for free.

In addition, Robinhood is also launching a personalized wealth management products under the brand “Robinhood Strategies,” with a 0.25% annual fee and capped at $250 for its premium 'Gold' subscribers.

The offering will enable consumers to invest in single stocks and exchange-traded funds while reducing taxable gains. HOOD will also enhance its wealth management services with an artificial intelligence offering -- Robinhood Cortex. It will help investors to optimize their portfolios with analysis and insights.

Steph Guild, senior director, Investment Strategy, Robinhood Financial, emphasized the company’s strategic positioning. “We’re addressing a critical gap in wealth management,” Guild said, positioning the service between expensive traditional advisors and generic robo-advisors.

HOOD’s Recent Developments

Robinhood continues to diversify its product base to acquire clients and gain market share. In February 2025, the company completed the $300-million acquisition of TradePMR, a custodial and portfolio management platform specializing in services for registered investment advisers (RIAs). The acquisition positions Robinhood within the rapidly growing $7-trillion RIA industry. RIAs deliver fiduciary financial advice tailored to clients’ unique goals and circumstances — a service increasingly sought after by Robinhood’s maturing customer base.

In January 2025, the company launched Futures (a nine-figure revenue business, according to the company). In December 2024, it introduced the Tax Lots feature for its investors.

Thus, rapid product innovations through vertical integration will likely expand the company’s client base, enabling greater operating leverage and paving the way for sustained profitability.

Other Finance Stocks' Efforts to Boost Business

Last year, Barclays PLC BCS announced its intention to accelerate growth in its Private Banking and Wealth Management segment by increasing its headcount and hiring up to 100 advisers. BCS aims to grow its wealth management capabilities to offset declining revenues from lending as interest rates come down.

Other global banks, such as HSBC Holdings PLC HSBC, have also taken this route. This September, The Guardian reported that HSBC aims to strengthen the U.K. arm of its wealth and private banking operations by recruiting more relationship managers.

