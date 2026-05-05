Robinhood Gold Hits Record Subscribers: Is the Bet Starting to Pay Off?

Robinhood Markets’ HOOD first-quarter 2026 results indicate that its subscription strategy is gaining momentum, even as parts of its trading business remained under pressure. Robinhood Gold subscribers rose 36% year over year to a record 4.3 million, while Gold subscription revenues increased 32% to $50 million. This growth reinforces the view that HOOD is building a more stable revenue stream beyond transaction-driven trading activity.



This shift matters as trading revenues can be highly volatile. In the first quarter, Robinhood reported 47% year-over-year decline in cryptocurrency revenues, highlighting how quickly changes in market sentiment can weigh on transaction-based income. By contrast, subscription revenues tend to be more predictable, particularly when customers continue to see value in benefits such as higher cash yields, premium tools and other account features.



The expansion of Robinhood Gold also points to deeper customer engagement. Management said Gold subscribers reached a 16% attach rate relative to the total customer base, while about 40% of new customers in the quarter joined Gold. In addition, the Robinhood Gold Card has now crossed 800,000 funded customers. This suggests Gold is not only appealing to existing active traders but is also becoming a key part of its strategy to attract and retain new users.



Supporting this momentum, Robinhood unveiled the next evolution of its credit card in March — the Robinhood Platinum Card — which has seen strong early demand. This is an invite-only premium offering aimed at higher-spending customers.



Despite strong growth, subscription revenues remain small versus Robinhood’s total first-quarter net revenues of $1.07 billion and cannot yet offset weakness in key trading categories. Still, continued Gold expansion, alongside growth in assets, deposits and long-term products, could make HOOD less dependent on trading spikes and support its broader consumer finance ambitions.

What are HOOD’s Peers Doing to Diversify Business?

Charles Schwab SCHW and Interactive Brokers IBKR are the two closest peers of Robinhood.



Schwab is broadening its business mix by expanding wealth management, banking, asset management, custody and advisory services around its core brokerage franchise. The company is also emphasizing fee-based solutions, workplace retirement accounts and balance sheet management as key components of a more diversified revenue model. Schwab has announced plans to offer spot trading in Bitcoin and other popular digital assets if its pilot program proves successful.



Interactive Brokers is diversifying by broadening beyond commissions into net interest income, market data, sweep fees, risk-exposure charges and other client service revenues. Interactive Brokers is also expanding globally across stocks, options, futures, bonds, funds and crypto, serving both institutional and retail investors through one technology-driven platform.

HOOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

Over the past six months, Robinhood’s shares have lost 39.7%, underlining investor pessimism over weakness in the crypto market. The industry has jumped 3.2% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOOD’s shares are currently trading at a premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 7.71X compared with the industry average of 3.18X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 4.4%, while the trend is likely to reverse next year, with earnings implying a 26.2% increase. In the past week, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised lower to $1.96 and $2.48 per share, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.