Robinhood Gets In-Principle Approval From MAS for Singapore Launch

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD has taken a meaningful step in its global growth strategy. The company received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to launch brokerage services in Singapore.



The approval brings Robinhood closer to entering one of Asia’s key financial hubs. The approval is an initial regulatory clearance and does not allow operations yet. The company must meet specific conditions before receiving a full license. The MAS has the authority to withdraw the approval if requirements are not met.

Robinhood’s Singapore Expansion Strategy

Once fully approved, Robinhood plans to roll out a broad range of brokerage services in Singapore. These include trading of securities, exchange-traded derivatives, custody, product financing and collective investment funds.



Singapore will serve as Robinhood’s Asia-Pacific headquarters. The region is seeing strong growth in retail investing. High digital adoption and rising participation in capital markets are driving demand for modern trading platforms.



The company aims to make investing more accessible in Singapore by offering simple tools and broader market access, supporting its goal of making finance more inclusive. Patrick Chan, Head of Asia for Robinhood, said, “We see enormous potential to democratize the financial markets for a new generation of investors in Singapore.”



The Asia-Pacific region offers strong growth potential and Robinhood’s move into Singapore reflects its continued push to strengthen its global presence. By establishing Singapore as its regional hub and leveraging its subsidiary Bitstamp Asia Pte. Ltd. (which holds a Major Payment Institution license from the MAS), the company is positioning itself to tap into both traditional and digital investing trends. This aligns with its broader strategy to scale internationally and diversify its revenue base.



In the past three months, HOOD shares have declined 18.1% compared with the industry’s fall of 0.9%.





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Currently, Robinhood carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Global Expansion Efforts by Other Finance Firms

In February, Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO entered into a strategic partnership with U.K.-based Schroders to develop next-generation wealth and retirement investment solutions for institutional and wealth clients across the U.K. and the United States.



The deal also allows Schroders to allocate capital from existing client portfolios to Apollo Global’s credit capabilities, targeting solutions that deliver better client outcomes.



In the same month, Moody's Corporation MCO set up a regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its long-term commitment to expanding its presence in the Middle East.



The new expansion strategy is expected to enhance Moody’s partnerships with the country’s institutions and broaden the availability of its decision-grade data, analytics and credit insights. A stronger on-the-ground presence will enable the company to build closer relationships with regulators, financial institutions and corporate issuers, improve access to local market intelligence, and respond more effectively to client needs.

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Moody's Corporation (MCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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