Robinhood Fell 40% in 3 Months—Warning Sign or Buy-the-Dip Setup?

Shares of financial services company Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have enjoyed a nice bounce over the last month, rising more than 10% and paring back some of the losses it racked up earlier this year; however, the stock is still down almost 40% over the past three months. That kind of drop might seem like an obvious entry point, but that’s only part of the story.

Despite the hefty decline, the stock is still up sharply—roughly 65%—over the past year thanks to a massive rally in 2025. That raises the question: Is Robinhood's pullback a warning sign of further declines or a buying opportunity? Wall Street appears to lean toward the latter, with the majority of analysts maintaining Buy ratings and an average price target of $121 that is nearly 50% above the current share price.

Robinhood’s Massive Rally Reverses

Shares of Robinhood, best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that is popular among retail investors, enjoyed a spectacular momentum-driven rally through much of 2025, as investors cheered on the company’s earnings reports, a surge in crypto trading—which accounts for a sizeable portion of its business—higher retail trading activity, and new product launches. The enthusiasm drove the stock price up almost 250% between January and early December. However, as the year drew to a close, the stock began to lose steam, and by the end of January, it had fallen back into double digits.

Shares plunged again after the company’s mixed Q4 2025 earnings report was released on Feb. 10. Despite an earnings beat, the revenue shortfall, driven in part by a decline in crypto transaction revenue, spooked investors. The report caused the stock to shed almost 17% in the two sessions following its release. It also prompted several analysts to lower their price targets, though several reiterated Buy ratings in the stock. In the weeks that followed, shares remained volatile, trading in the mid-to upper $70s.

Crypto Rebound Gives Shares a Boost

On March 4, however, investors got a modest reprieve as a rebound in cryptocurrencies helped lift the stock about 8%. Anticipation surrounding a company announcement later that evening about new product initiatives also helped buoy shares. The announcement, which came after the market closed, involved the rollout of a new Platinum card aimed at wealthier consumers—a follow-up to the company’s Gold card, which launched in 2024. The Platinum card carries a $695 annual fee and could serve as an important revenue diversifier for the company, which has thus far focused on younger, less-affluent clients. It will compete with premium cards from American Express (NYSE: AXP) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), which dominate the space.

Robinhood also announced plans to roll out additional features on its platform, including custodial accounts for minors and a pilot program designed to match financial advisors with eligible clients. The developments are part of the company's broader plan to build a “super app” that offers a comprehensive suite of financial services. Investors initially seemed to applaud the news, pushing the stock 3% higher early in the session, but momentum quickly faded, and shares reversed course. The stock closed at $80.52, down 2% for the day.

Analysts See Upside, But Valuation Remains a Concern

The pullback over the last few months could present an opportunity for investors looking to get in on the stock, given that most analysts still see upside from current levels. Currently, 17 analysts maintain Buy ratings, with most expecting the stock to rise. Of 20 forecasts, 17 have price targets above $100, and 14 expect it to trade above $120. The highest target is $180.

However, even after the recent decline, the stock may still look expensive to some investors. Robinhood is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 39—significantly higher than the fintech industry average of 14. Its price-to-sales ratio of around 16 is also far higher than the roughly 4.4 multiple seen among its peer group. Compared with some of its direct competitors, Robinhood still trades at a premium. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) has a P/E of 30 and a P/S of 11, while Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) has a P/E of 20 and a P/S of 16. The premium valuation of Robinhood's stock suggests that investors are already pricing in strong future growth.

Going forward, investors will be watching to see whether the company’s new initiatives, including its push into premium credit cards and expanded platform services, can help sustain the company's revenue growth. If the efforts gain traction, it could help justify the stock’s valuation. However, if growth slows or crypto activity weakens again, the stock could be vulnerable to further downside. For now, though, the recent pullback may offer an entry point for investors willing to weather the volatility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.