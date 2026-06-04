Robinhood Expands Wealth Push With Advisor Network & AI Tools

Robinhood Markets HOOD is accelerating its expansion into wealth management through a series of initiatives aimed at registered investment advisors (RIAs) and their clients. At its Synergy26 conference in Washington, the company and its custody platform TradePMR unveiled an advisor referral marketplace, AI-powered advisory tools, lending enhancements and broader investment opportunities for advisors.



A key announcement was the launch of the Robinhood Advisor Network, an in-app marketplace designed to connect Robinhood customers seeking professional guidance with independent advisors that custody assets through TradePMR. The platform is initially being launched with a limited group of users before expanding more broadly.



The network targets investors with roughly $250,000 in assets and allows customers to browse and connect with advisors directly through the Robinhood app. The initiative is designed to modernize traditional referral programs by reducing friction and simplifying the advisor selection process.

HOOD Adds AI Capabilities for Advisors

Robinhood also introduced Robinhood Cortex for Advisors, an AI solution integrated into TradePMR’s Fusion platform. The tool provides automated portfolio summaries, tax-related insights, meeting preparation assistance and follow-up task generation.



Management believes that AI can help advisors manage larger client bases more efficiently amid an expected shortage of industry talent and a significant intergenerational wealth transfer. The company noted that Cortex would be offered to TradePMR advisors at no additional cost before becoming more widely available.

HOOD Provides Growth Incentives

To attract and retain RIAs, TradePMR will lower margin and securities-backed lending rates beginning July 1. The platform is also expanding a forgivable loan program designed to support advisor recruitment, acquisitions and succession-planning initiatives.



In addition, HOOD is introducing a high-yield cash management option, which can help advisors offer more competitive cash solutions to clients while improving overall economics on the platform.



TradePMR also plans to provide advisors access to Robinhood Ventures offerings and IPO opportunities through the Fusion platform, pending regulatory approvals. These additions are intended to give advisors and clients access to investment opportunities traditionally available through Robinhood’s retail ecosystem.

Conclusion

Robinhood’s latest efforts are expected to boost financial growth by bringing more client assets into its ecosystem and creating additional revenue streams from custody services, lending, cash management and wealth products. By helping retain customers as they accumulate wealth and attracting more advisors to TradePMR, the initiative will likely increase recurring revenues and reduce the company’s reliance on trading activity.

HOOD’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, Robinhood shares have lost 37.2% against the industry’s 2.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, HOOD carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

HOOD’s Competitive Landscape

Charles Schwab SCHW and Interactive Brokers IBKR are the two closest peers of Robinhood.



Schwab is diversifying by deepening wealth management, banking, asset management, custody and advisory services around its core brokerage franchise. Schwab also highlights fee-based solutions, workplace retirement accounts and balance sheet management as parts of a more “diversified revenue” model built to perform across market cycles.



Interactive Brokers is diversifying by broadening beyond commissions into net interest income, market data, sweep fees, risk-exposure charges and other client service revenues. Interactive Brokers is also expanding globally across stocks, options, futures, bonds, funds and crypto, serving institutional and retail investors through one technology-driven platform.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.