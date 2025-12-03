Markets

Robex Resources Granted Five-Day Period To Match Perseus' Superior Proposal For Predictive Discovery

December 03, 2025 — 01:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) announced that it has received formal notice from Predictive Discovery Limited (PDI.AX) that the Predictive Discovery Board has determined an unsolicited proposal from Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO, PRU.AX) constitutes a Superior Proposal under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement between Robex and Predictive Discovery dated 5 October 2025.

As per the Agreement, Robex has a five business day matching period during which it may elect to offer a matching or superior proposal. This period will expire at 11:59 p.m. EST on 10 December 2025.

Robex said its board is currently evaluating its options in response to this development.

Earlier, Perseus Mining Limited announced that it has delivered a definitive binding offer to acquire all of the issued shares in Predictive Discovery Limited that it does not already own via an Australian scheme of arrangement. Perseus currently holds 17.8% of the Predictive ordinary shares outstanding.

Under the Perseus Binding Offer, Perseus will acquire 100% of the issued shares in Predictive it does not already own at an exchange ratio of 0.1360 Perseus Shares for each Predictive share held.

Assuming implementation of the Scheme, Predictive shareholders (excluding Perseus who owns 17.8% of Predictive shares) will own approximately 18.4% of all issued Perseus shares.

