Robert Kiyosaki Warns Hyperinflation Will ‘Wipe Out’ Millions

Personal finance author Robert Kiyosaki recently made a bold prediction on X about the state of the American economy.

The summary of the prediction is that hyperinflation will be financially devastating to millions of Americans. Another GOBankingRates article discusses hyperinflation, stating that the situation occurs when there’s a monthly inflation rate of 50% or more. However, due to the role of the Fed, the American economy has never faced such a situation, even when inflation reached as high as 23% in 1920.

Below, we examine Kiyosaki’s serious claims and determine their accuracy based on expert insights.

What Does Kiyosaki Mean That Hyperinflation Will Eliminate Millions?

“Hyperinflation is a state of extremely high inflation, typically reaching high double digits or triple digits,” said Marko Bjegovic, macroeconomist and founder of Arkomina Research.

Kiyosaki believes everything in the economy will become more expensive, from interest rates for borrowing money to basic necessities. Kiyosaki’s reasoning is likely that, with the Fed printing money, in his opinion, this could devalue the American currency and lead to higher inflation. It’s safe to say that Kiyosaki believes that inflation will become so exorbitant that the average American consumer will be unable to carry their debt moving forward and will have to declare bankruptcy.

Are These Claims Accurate?

According to MoneyWise, Kiyosaki isn’t a stranger to making bold claims about a possible economic collapse. We reviewed some of these claims in the statement to try to verify their accuracy.

There’s No Evidence Pointing Towards Hyperinflation

Bjegovic said there’s nothing to suggest that the U.S. is currently on a path to hyperinflation. “In that sense, the U.S. has never had hyperinflation since the Fed’s inception in 1913,” he added. “Hyperinflation has been commonly associated with countries experiencing extreme political or economic collapse, such as Weimar Germany (1920s), Zimbabwe (2000s), Venezuela (2010s), and Argentina (2020s).” Since the situation has never occurred in history, it’s challenging to expect it to happen this time around.

The Current Rate of Inflation Has Cooled Down

On a similar note, it’s worth noting that the current Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 2.3% in April, the lowest level since February 2021. While inflation peaked — as reported by CNBC — at 9.1% in June 2022, it never approached the 50% figure required for a hyperinflationary state. With inflation cooling down, it doesn’t appear that it will reach double digits anytime soon.

It’s Impossible To Predict Future Prices of Assets

Some of Kiyosaki’s predictions for future asset prices are extremely bold. For context, the highest price of gold ever peaked at $3,500.05 per ounce on April 22, 2025, according to Investing News Network. Blake Mclaughlin, gold expert and vice president of exploration at Axcap Ventures, said gold’s recent surge indicates underlying instability in the economy and that based on current conditions, its upward trend may continue. “Having exposure to commodities like precious metals is a reasonable hedge for inflation. Generally, physical assets, where supplies cannot be readily or easily manipulated, provide a safe and honest place to invest,” he added. However, no evidence would suggest that gold can reach the value mentioned by Kiyosaki

According to Yahoo Finance, iBitcoin hasn’t passed $112,000 as of May 30 and silver is hovering around $33. These numbers are far from the substantial numbers shared by Kiyosaki. For bitcoin to go from $110,000 to one million is an extreme stretch and there’s no evidence pointing towards this possibility. Upon further investigation, there aren’t any other credible experts declaring that bitcoin can go as high as one million. Research shared on Business Insider showed there’s only one crypto options trade that has bitcoin hitting $300,000 by the end of June and there’s only one platform predicting that the digital asset will hit $200,000 by the end of the year.

The Details About the Auction Aren’t Correct

“The auction Mr. Kiyosaki mentioned was held by the Treasury and not by the Fed,” Bjegovic said. It’s essential to emphasize that the Fed didn’t conduct this auction, as that’s a crucial fact stated in the announcement.

Reuters pointed out that the auction was poorly received, which led to a stock sell-off, with investors concerned about the national debt. However, the article also shared that the 20-year bonds usually see less demand than other maturities and that it wasn’t a disaster.

While the demand for the $16 billion sale of 20-year bonds was weak, it’s also unfair to say that nobody showed up to the auction on May 21. Bjegovic said it went better than feared due to the circumstances at the time (Moody’s downgrade, passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill Act” and wider fiscal deficits).

“Treasury auctions are functioning well (as evidenced by other auctions that followed, like the two-year note this week) and inflation remains relatively low. The contents of Mr. Kiyosaki’s post on X have grossly exaggerated both the current situation and what is likely to happen in the future,” Bjegovic explained.

While it’s important to be cautious about your investing approach, you also don’t want to get caught up in the fear-mongering that can be evident on social media. As always, we recommend that you speak with a qualified financial professional before making any important decisions about your funds.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Robert Kiyosaki Warns Hyperinflation Will ‘Wipe Out’ Millions

