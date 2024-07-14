Robert Kiyosaki Predicts $10 Million Bitcoin — Here’s Why

Priced around $57,500 in mid-July, bitcoin is up nearly 90% in 2024 alone. Its market capitalization is well over $1 trillion. With all that growth, it’s worth asking what comes next for bitcoin.

Many financial analysts disagree, but in a post on X, “Rich Dad” Robert Kiyosaki predicted that bitcoin will reach a price of $10 million per coin. Here’s his reasoning and other experts’ predictions for the future price of bitcoin.

Kiyosaki’s $10 Million Bitcoin Prediction

Kiyosaki believes that bitcoin, stocks and even real estate will experience a major crash soon. He bases this on the United States’ debt problem.

The U.S. currently has nearly $35 trillion in debt. To put that into perspective, the U.S. now pays 16% of the federal budget on debt payments. Plus, the national debt keeps going up — it’s increased every year for the last decade and shows no signs of stopping.

Bitcoin bulls like Kiyosaki say this will cause the government to continue printing more and more money. If it doesn’t, the U.S. would potentially have to default on its debt payments.

As more money goes into circulation, the value of every dollar declines through inflation. This leads to soaring prices and eventually a loss of faith in the currency — as Kiyosaki points out has happened in Germany and Zimbabwe, among other countries.

So, Kiyosaki believes the U.S.’s debt problem will eventually make the value of the dollar collapse. He thinks this will cause a corresponding collapse in asset markets.

The question then becomes: What will replace the dollar as a store of value? Kiyosaki predicts it will be gold, silver and bitcoin. He predicts money will flee from dollars and pour into these assets starting in late 2025. When all is said and done, Kiyosaki believes bitcoin will be “easily” worth $10 million per coin.

Bitcoin Price Predictions From Financial Experts

Kiyosaki’s bitcoin thesis is a familiar one, shared by many of its most ardent supporters. Although some people agree with his price prediction, many do not. Consider a few other ideas about the future of bitcoin.

Cathie Woods and Jack Dorsey: Over $1 Million by 2030

Cathie Woods and Jack Dorsey both believe that bitcoin will be worth $1 million or more by 2030. Their reasoning is largely the same as Kiyosaki’s, but they anticipate a less drastic increase.

Kiyosaki’s $10 million bitcoin prediction requires 25% of the world’s current-day wealth to be put into the asset.

Chamath Palihapitiya: $500,000 by 2025

Chamath Palihapitiya was an early investor in bitcoin, Tesla and Facebook. He’s still bullish on the popular crypto asset and has given a price prediction of $500,000 by October 2025.

Peter Brandt: $200,000 by Late 2025

Peter Brandt is one of the most respected financial analysts and traders in the world. He’s built that reputation by being right more often than wrong consistently throughout his 40-plus year career. That makes his opinion worth considering.

Brandt says that bitcoin will be worth between $120,000 and $200,000 by September 2025. This still represents substantial growth but is perhaps more realistic than some of the loftier predictions.

Warren Buffet: $25 or Less

If Kiyosaki is at one end of the spectrum on bitcoin, Warren Buffet is on the other. In 2022, he said he wouldn’t pay $25 for all the bitcoin in the world. In other words, he thinks the asset is worthless.

It would be easy to dismiss Buffet’s opinion as that of an out-of-touch, aging billionaire. But if you’re going to consider the best possible upside for bitcoin, you should also review something like the worst possible downside.

Buffet has said that bitcoin — and cryptocurrency in general — will “almost certainly” come to a bad ending. He bases this on the idea that you can’t do anything with bitcoin but sell it. In other words, Buffet doesn’t see bitcoin as an asset, but rather something people speculate on.

The Final Take

Kiyosaki’s $10 million bitcoin prediction is a bit outrageous — but so is Buffet’s idea that the asset is totally worthless. The truth is often somewhere in the middle. The trouble is, people can’t know exactly where in the middle until the future gets here.

