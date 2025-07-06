Robert Kiyosaki: This Is ‘the Easiest Money Ever’

As the writer of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki is known as a financial guru, advocate for alternate investments such as gold and silver, and most recently, Bitcoin. Recently, he declared Bitcoin “the easiest money ever,” claiming that even buying just 0.01 BTC could be life-changing.

Let’s break down what Kiyosaki means, why he believes this, and how everyday investors — like you — can respond wisely and take advantage of the opportunity before it passes.

Why Bitcoin Is the ‘Easiest Money Ever’

In a post on X, Kiyosaki wrote, “There are only 1 or 2 million Bitcoin left to be mined,” calling this “the easiest time in history to become rich.” While you might question his conclusion, Kiyosaki has an important point.

Scarcity and growing demand create the conditions for rising prices. Bitcoin’s price patterns often follow a different rhythm than traditional stocks, sometimes triggering rapid, exponential gains. Kiyosaki isn’t known for empty hype — he watches the markets closely. And he’s seen a shift that you might want to pay attention to.

What Kiyosaki Predicts for BTC, Gold and Silver

Given the information Kiyosaki has analyzed from the markets, he sees some significant growth in three key areas: Bitcoin, gold and silver. He predicts Bitcoin will reach nearly $250K by the end of 2025, possibly even $1 million by 2035.

As for gold, he believes the price of one ounce of gold will climb to $25K this year, eventually rising to $30K. Silver, he believes, could hit $70 per ounce this year — and rise to $3,000 long-term.

With Bitcoin trading at or above $109,000, gold at $3,325 and silver at $33, his projections indicate a substantial upside, particularly in comparison to traditional investments.

Take Advantage of Bitcoin — ‘Don’t Be a Yellow Banana’

If you’re hesitant, you might miss out on the most profitable investment opportunity of the century. Of the 21 million total Bitcoins that will exist, about 19.7 million have already been mined as of May. The next halving cycle (which reduces new Bitcoin creation and usually boosts prices) doesn’t occur until 2028, but if you get your coins now, you can leverage prices rising yet again.

With record credit card debt, rising unemployment and declining retirement funds, it’s an investment that might be worth the risk, especially as more investors turn to hard assets like Bitcoin, gold and silver for protection against market volatility. If you wait, you’ll be a “yellow banana”–and they never get the profits they’re looking for.

Invest in Bitcoin Today To Secure Your Financial Return

Kiyosaki’s tweet was not a warning, but motivation. If you can’t buy dozens of Bitcoins, start small, even with only 0.01 BTC. Use trusted exchanges, and if you invest a larger amount, consider cold storage for added security. Keep in mind, too, that this is volatile. BTC will fluctuate in value, but holding it for the long term should yield returns.

This may be a historic window of opportunity. Whether you fully agree with Kiyosaki or remain cautiously optimistic, one thing is clear: doing nothing could mean missing out. Don’t be a “yellow banana.” Educate yourself, think critically and don’t miss your chance to prepare yourself and your family for the future.

