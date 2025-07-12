Robert Kiyosaki: 5 Decisions That Helped Him Get Rich

Are you trying to become rich? While you might not become rich like Warren Buffett or Jeff Bezos, building wealth isn’t reserved for the elite. In fact, Robert Kiyosaki is living proof that you can start with nothing and become rich.

How To Build Wealth in 2025: 10 Smart Steps That Work

Find Out: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Although there’s no one-size-fits-all approach, there are a few different strategies you can apply on your path to getting rich. In this article, we’ll cover the top five decisions that helped Robert Kiyosaki get rich.

Decide To Be Rich

One of the first things Kiyosaki did that helped him get rich was decide to be rich. In his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Kiyosaki talked about how his “Rich Dad” viewed money. One of the first lessons he was taught was words are a person’s most important tool. By switching his mindset surrounding money, he could talk his way into wealth. Instead of viewing money as a burden, Kiyosaki viewed money as a tool to become rich.

Learn More: The No. 1 Way Americans Become Millionaires Is Pretty Boring — and Easy To Do

Write a Plan and Follow It

Another decision that helped Kiyosaki become rich was creating a written plan and following it. Your plan should outline your most important goals, such as buying a house or retirement. Additionally, your plan should describe the different actions you need to take to achieve your plan. By having a written plan that you can view regularly, you are more likely to make progress toward your goals.

Choose Friends and Partners Wisely

Kiyosaki believes one of the reasons the rich get richer is because they spend time with other rich people. By surrounding yourself with like-minded people, you are more likely to reach your financial goals and become rich. For example, if you hang out with friends who have money problems, you are more likely to be tempted to spend your money in a similar way. Choose who you surround yourself with if you want to get rich.

Give Yourself Time

Getting rich also takes time, according to Kiyosaki. It takes time to build an investment portfolio, purchase assets and build businesses. There’s no get-rich-quick path. Instead, it takes consistency and effort to build your wealth. This is why Kiyosaki recommended picking up side hustles and part-time work to accelerate the wealth-building process.

Start Small, Dream Big

Everyone should have big financial dreams. This could be owning a vacation home in Florida or purchasing your dream truck without any concern for the price tag. By dreaming big, you aren’t limiting your financial goals. You are pouring your hope, energy and faith into your goals.

While it’s important to dream big, Kiyosaki talked about the importance of starting small. This could be putting $10 a week into an investment account and gradually increasing the amount, or starting a new side hustle that you plan to turn into a full-time job. Dream big, but start small.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Robert Kiyosaki: 5 Decisions That Helped Him Get Rich

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.