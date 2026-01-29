Robert Half International Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $31.756 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $54.290 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $1.302 billion from $1.382 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.756 Mln. vs. $54.290 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $1.302 Bln vs. $1.382 Bln last year.

