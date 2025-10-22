Robert Half International Q3 Income Drops In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $42.91 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $65.45 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.6% to $1.354 billion from $1.465 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.91 Mln. vs. $65.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $1.354 Bln vs. $1.465 Bln last year.

