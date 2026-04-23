Robert Half International Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $13.79 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $17.35 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $1.300 billion from $1.351 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.79 Mln. vs. $17.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $1.300 Bln vs. $1.351 Bln last year.

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