Roadzen Inc. Secures Patent for DrivebuddyAI's Real-Time Driver Drowsiness Detection Algorithm in India

Roadzen Inc. announces a patent for its DrivebuddyAI driver drowsiness detection system, enhancing road safety and compliance in India.

Roadzen Inc. has announced that its DrivebuddyAI platform has received a patent in India for its Real-Time Driver Drowsiness Detection Algorithm, which uses AI and computer vision to identify signs of driver fatigue through over 92 eye and facial cues. This technology aims to enhance road safety by providing instant alerts to drivers, thereby reducing accidents related to distraction and fatigue. The patent strengthens Roadzen's global intellectual property portfolio as it explores further filings in the U.S. and Europe. DrivebuddyAI is positioned to meet India's upcoming road safety regulations for commercial vehicles and has already demonstrated a significant reduction in on-road accidents. The company continues to gain recognition for its innovative safety solutions while emphasizing the substantial return on investment for fleet operators implementing the technology.

DrivebuddyAI has been granted a patent in India for its Real-Time Driver Drowsiness Detection Algorithm, enhancing Roadzen's intellectual property portfolio.

The patented DrivebuddyAI platform has demonstrated a 72% reduction in on-road accidents across commercial deployments, highlighting its effectiveness in enhancing road safety.

Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI is the first platform validated under India's upcoming draft road safety regulation, positioning the company as a leader in compliance and market opportunity.

Recognition at the Bosch Excellence Awards in Mobility further establishes DrivebuddyAI's reputation as an innovative solution in the industry.

Potential over-reliance on a single product, DrivebuddyAI, which could expose the company to significant risks should market conditions shift or regulatory requirements change.

Forward-looking statements highlight inherent uncertainties and risks, potentially undermining investor confidence regarding the company's future performance and strategies.

The press release does not disclose financial information or performance data, which may raise concerns for investors looking for quantitative evidence of growth or profitability.

What is the DrivebuddyAI platform?

DrivebuddyAI is a patented platform developed by Roadzen for real-time driver drowsiness detection using AI and computer vision.

What recent achievement did Roadzen announce?

Roadzen announced that its DrivebuddyAI platform received a patent in India for its Real-Time Driver Drowsiness Detection Algorithm.

How does DrivebuddyAI improve road safety?

DrivebuddyAI monitors over 92 eye and facial cues to detect driver fatigue, triggering alerts to prevent accidents.

What is the importance of India's upcoming road safety regulation?

The regulation mandates Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning Systems in new commercial vehicles, impacting over 1 million units annually.

How has DrivebuddyAI performed in real-world applications?

DrivebuddyAI has delivered a 72% reduction in on-road accidents across its commercial deployments, showcasing its effectiveness.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the intersection of insurance and mobility, today announced that its DrivebuddyAI platform has been granted a patent in India for its Real-Time Driver Drowsiness Detection Algorithm.





DrivebuddyAI’s patented system leverages AI and computer vision to monitor over



92 real-time eye and facial cues



, enabling early detection of driver fatigue and triggering instant alerts—helping prevent accidents before they occur. The newly granted patent strengthens Roadzen’s expanding global IP portfolio, with additional filings underway in the U.S. and Europe.





According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), crashes involving at least one distracted driver accounted for



29% of all motor vehicle crashes and costs



. This underscores the urgent need for real-time safety technologies like DrivebuddyAI, which directly target distraction and fatigue—the two leading contributors to road incidents globally.





This breakthrough capability is also core to compliance with India’s upcoming draft



road safety regulation for commercial vehicles



, that is



expected to be adopted by April 1, 2026



. The regulation will require Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning Systems (DDAWS) or AIS 184 in all new commercial vehicles produced — impacting over 1 million units annually. DrivebuddyAI remains the



first and only platform validated under the AIS-184 standard



by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), positioning Roadzen as the frontrunner in this transformational regulatory and market opportunity.







DrivebuddyAI Recent Milestones











Data Scale



: Surpassed



1.8 billion kilometers



of real-world driving—up 80% in less than six months since reaching the 1-billion-kilometer milestone.



: Surpassed of real-world driving—up 80% in less than six months since reaching the 1-billion-kilometer milestone.





Fleet Impact



: Delivered a



72% reduction in on-road accidents



across commercial deployments.



: Delivered a across commercial deployments.





Regulatory Readiness



: Fully compliant and deployment-ready ahead of India’s new commercial vehicle safety regulation.



: Fully compliant and deployment-ready ahead of India’s new commercial vehicle safety regulation.





CARD Patent



: Secured a patent for the Cognitive Assessment of Risk for Drivers (CARD), enabling AI-based driver risk profiling.



: Secured a patent for the Cognitive Assessment of Risk for Drivers (CARD), enabling AI-based driver risk profiling.





Industry Recognition



: Honored at the



Bosch Excellence Awards in Mobility (BEAM)



during the



MPS Summit 2025



, with DrivebuddyAI recognized as a standout partner furthering the vision of



#MobilityWithoutSideEffects



.















“DrivebuddyAI is fast becoming the standard for safety and compliance in fleet operations,” said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen. “With India’s new commercial safety regulation, our first-mover advantage, patented AI, and real-world performance place us in a category of one. Fleet operators are not just adopting DrivebuddyAI for compliance—they’re seeing tangible ROI through reduced accidents, increased uptime, and lower insurance costs.”









About Roadzen Inc.









Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 320 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit



www.roadzen.ai



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on July 1, 2024. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







For more information, please contact:







Investor Contacts: IR@roadzen.ai





Media Contacts: Sanya Soni sanya@roadzen.ai or media@roadzen.ai



