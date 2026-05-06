The RMR Group Inc. Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.01 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $3.62 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The RMR Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.21 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.6% to $145.63 million from $166.67 million last year.

The RMR Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.01 Mln. vs. $3.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $145.63 Mln vs. $166.67 Mln last year.

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